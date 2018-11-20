Texas Rehabilitation Facility Selects Evident Thrive for Electronic Health Record (EHR) Capabilities

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evident LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) systems and services, announced today that Curahealth Hospitals has selected their Thrive EHR solution, along with Business Intelligence and Medical Necessity Database offered through sister company, TruBridge. This selection aims to improve clinical and business operations at their new inpatient long-term care rehabilitation facility. The Texas-based healthcare company expects to go live with all offerings early in the first quarter of 2019.

Curahealth Hospitals, headquartered in Garland, Texas, is a post-acute care company with facilities located in seven states. A recent decision to add an inpatient rehabilitation facility, Houston Heights, led Curahealth to start an EHR selection process. By choosing Evident, the rehabilitation facility will implement the Thrive clinical and financial application suites to help manage clinical workflows more efficiently and allow patient records to be continuously updated with all care interactions. Integration capabilities will better align care received with patient billing and help improve their business operations.

To complement the Thrive EHR, TruBridge’s Business Intelligence and Medical Necessity Database will help Curahealth better understand their facility data for more actionable and informed decision making along with gaining efficiencies and better management of the insurance claims process.

According to Jeff Crawford, corporate director of business development for Curahealth, several members of their team had experience with Thrive, which led to an instant level of comfort. “The fact that we had several people with knowledge of Thrive made it an easy decision to use the EHR,” said Crawford. “The depth and breadth of the Thrive EHR solution, paired with the capabilities of TruBridge, give us exactly what we need to deliver quality patient care along with the tools we need to stay on a solid financial footing.”

“We welcome Curahealth as a new customer, and we are proud that our experience, reputation and strong relationships in community healthcare were important considerations in their selection,” said Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI. “We look forward to building upon this new partnership and supporting care excellence in inpatient rehabilitation care.”

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of three companies – Evident, LLC, TruBridge, LLC and American HealthTech, Inc. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.