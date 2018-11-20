Reveille Joins OpenText Global Partner Program As A Solution Extension Partner

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reveille announced today that they have officially joined the OpenText Global Partner Program as a Solution Extension partner. The program is available by invitation only and is limited to providers of properly vetted extension to OpenText products. Reveille will now be actively working with OpenText to provide a more complete content services solution, offering extended visibility and control in complex environments. Further, it validates the Reveille offering and the value it brings to OpenText’s content services solutions and the companies that use them.

“We are excited to take our existing Technology Partner arrangement with OpenText to the next level by joining the Solution Extension Partner Program, enabling us to leverage its outstanding market presence and global reach,” said Robert Estes, chief executive officer at Reveille. “As the leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), OpenText provides customers with a comprehensive portfolio of technologies. The Reveille solution establishes a new and unique dimension of security and performance for content that extends across key pieces of the OpenText technology spectrum.”

With a global sales force and presence, OpenText significantly expands the reach of Reveille. Customers can now obtain a holistic solution via a single vendor, from offering through delivery. That means a higher level of service and greater value.

Reveille extends OpenText solutions – including Content Suite, Documentum, Captiva, xPression and InfoArchive - to enable additional insight into content that is captured, secured, managed and archived. Reveille gives OpenText customers enhanced visibility into the performance, adoption and security of their content, along with how it’s being used across the organization.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Reveille,” said Patty Nagle, SVP & CMO, OpenText. “Our customers have validated what a powerful combination Reveille is with our content services offerings. It increases confidence of our mutual customers by managing security, performance and planning for their business-critical OpenText content infrastructures.”

About Reveille

Reveille gives hundreds of customers unparalleled visibility into their content services that secure business critical digital assets. These organizations immediately gain deep insight into performance, security, adoption and compliance. We empower direct action, driven by intelligence, to create smooth and incident-free operation. Experience the Reveille difference at reveillesoftware.com.