Feel The Charge! Nenking Group Unveils Its Guangzhou Overwatch League Team Branding

GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Nenking Group unveiled the name of its Overwatch League team – the Guangzhou Charge.

The Nenking Group’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Zhong Naixiong, is proud to be the first Chinese expansion team to announce its branding. “We are the first esports team to represent Guangzhou, and we want to express the spirit of our city and our team as first to lead the charge into a bright future.”

The team’s brand can be viewed on Weibo, Wechat and Twitter @GZCharge, and Facebook at Facebook.com/GZCharge.

Sonny Xiao, CEO of the Guangzhou Charge, explained how the team name was chosen. “We chose Charge because it expresses our vision to lead the esports movement in China, and to be at the forefront of innovation. It also expresses our vision for a competitive team that plays aggressive and bold.”

The Guangzhou Charge represents a home region that encompasses the Guangdong-Hong-Kong Macau Greater Bay Area. The team will compete in the Pacific Division of the Overwatch League starting in the 2019 season.

Chris Hwang, the team’s Marketing and Creative Director, said of the team logo: “We want to build an international organization and fanbase, so the goal for our team brand was to create a symbol for Guangzhou that people from all of the world can instantly recognize. We took inspiration from iconic sports logos where simple letters have grown to represent an entire city.”

Chris explains that, “We have a large home region that stretches from the coast to the mountains, and we drew inspiration from dark blue waters, light blue skies, and lush green hills for our team colors. We’re so excited to unveil these elements to our fans, and it’s now our job to build this team brand into something that everyone in our region can be proud of.”

About Nenking Group

The Nenking Group is a Chinese conglomerate with diversified businesses in property development and management, financial services, pharmaceuticals, and sports & entertainment, with a history of over 20 years in Guangzhou and Foshan.

