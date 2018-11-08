SPECTRA New Product T300 Has Been Selected for Meal Card Project in Turkey

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For more than 15 years, SETCARD has maintained one of Turkey’s largest and most reliable meal system networks in the country. Recently, SETCARD gained additional momentum by upgrading system’s functionality; a move that required a highly-reliable supplier for POS terminal technology. SETCARD selected SPECTRA Technologies based on many successful projects done together since 2006, as well as a track record of product reliability and exceptional support after the sale. The T300 provides complete all-in-one functions, operates absolutely independently in unattended environments, extends SETCARD’s offerings, and strengthens the POS infrastructure of SETCARD clients.

The T300 makes lunchtime POS transactions quick and easy for employees in any environment—a retail station with personnel. The T300 keypad is large, bright, and simple to use. Transaction receipts are sent to employees by the T300 via email. SPECTRA TECHNOLOGIES works with SETCARD and their clients to insure the terminal works without fail, collects all transaction information, and submits all collected data from the T300 POS terminal to the home office.

SETCARD eliminates more cumbersome transaction models like accepting cash or accepting meal tickets and vouchers. SPECTRA Technologies ensures that transaction data is captured so corporations can prove that they meet meal program requirements; see and control balances, card cancellations, and other card issues in real-time.

A flexible and highly-reliable terminal such as the SPECTRA T300 provides SETCARD with the assurance needed to create broad membership networks across Turkey, support loyalty programs and periodic promotions offered by SETCARD, and keep lunch lines moving quickly.

For more information, please click to https://www.spectratech.com/wp-content/uploads/mailchimp/T300CT_leaflet.pdf

About SPECTRA Technologies

The Pioneer of Fintech, Since 1993

SPECTRA Technologies started advocating for a cash to e-payment revolution in the 90s when cash was the major currency and “Fintech” did not even exist. Growing from a startup company in Hong Kong to become a key player in Asia, and today, exporting products and forming partnerships in more than 65 countries.

SPECTRA payment terminals cover 90% of merchants in Hong Kong during peak periods. Over 100,000 devices are currently working in HK.

The success story and passion for Fintech has inspired many young developers to pursue e-payment design. SPECTRA Technologies has and will continue to lead the industry in e-payment development and drive the Fintech revolution.

