Gillette® Launches SkinGuard, A Unique Razor Clinically Proven for Sensitive Skin

SkinGuard is Gillette’s newest razor designed especially for men with sensitive skin, reaffirming the brand’s belief that one size does not fit every man when it comes to razors. (Photo: Business Wire)

The SkinGuard technology is positioned between two optimally-spaced blades to gently smooth and flatten the skin away from the razor blades during the shave. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Gillette SkinGuard joins a robust lineup of other Gillette razor offerings that are designed with the needs and interests of men in mind. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Gillette (NYSE:PG) launched the SkinGuard razor, its latest product innovation with new technology that addresses the unmet needs of men who suffer from skin sensitivity and are seeking a razor designed to stop irritation. Gillette SkinGuard is a clinically-proven razor designed for sensitive skin, and features new SkinGuard technology between the blades.

Gillette’s SkinGuard razor addresses the problem of shaving irritation through an entirely new design philosophy. This innovative razor uses SkinGuard technology positioned between two optimally-spaced blades to gently smooth and flatten the skin away from the razor blades during the shave. This ensures that hairs get trimmed at the surface level, with reduced tug and pull, while guarding sensitive skin from irritation. The SkinGuard technology also absorbs the weight from the hand so blades press less on sensitive skin. Similar to Fusion ProShield, SkinGuard also has lubrication before and after the blades to minimize friction during the shave.

“Gillette decided it was going to crack the code on irritation during the shave, and quickly saw that the majority of problems men experience are tied to a shave that is too close for their comfort level,” said Jean Ibrahim, Global Grooming R&D Leader at Gillette. “We challenged ourselves to rebuild the traditional razor from the ground-up, optimizing for comfort above all else because we believe all men, including those who have sensitive skin, deserve to look and feel their best.”

Among U.S. men who self-report as having sensitive skin, more than eight in ten (84%)* say their skin is quite or extremely sensitive, which can lead to discomforts such as redness, dryness, itching, razor bumps or even more severe irritations. While use of a consistent shaving regimen, lubrication and advanced blade coatings offered on existing Gillette razors can ease the problem of irritation for many men, some guys still feel the burn. Gillette SkinGuard is specially-designed for these men.

“Sensitive skin is more common than people realize, as it manifests in many ways – like stinging, burning and sensitivity to touch – and is stimulated by even more variables,” said board certified dermatologist and Gillette partner, Jared Jagdeo, M.D., Director of the SUNY Downstate Medical Center-Brooklyn, New York, Laser, Aesthetics & Body Institute. “Some guys think irritation or redness are a byproduct of shaving, and there is no solution. However, groundbreaking clinical research shows that using Gillette SkinGuard significantly decreases the visual and sensory symptoms of sensitive skin. I am excited to share with my patients this new razor that has been engineered and clinically proven for men who have sensitive skin.”

Of the men with sensitive skin surveyed in the U.S.*, 40% reported using hot water to shave, yet only 11% have found it effective at reducing the effects of sensitive skin irritation while shaving. Similarly, 44% of these men have tried shaving less often to help reduce their sensitive skin. For many men, the impact of irritation goes beyond the bathroom. Gillette’s research shows that men who suffer from sensitive skin irritation can feel less attractive (39%) and less confident (37%) – especially if the irritation is severe and visible to others. For these men, Gillette SkinGuard offers an opportunity for a whole new shaving experience

A RAZOR FOR EVERY MAN

“From our founding as a single-blade razor company to today’s latest innovation, Gillette has never stopped exploring ways to make the experience better for men everywhere,” said Gary Coombe, President, P&G Global Grooming. “The introduction of Gillette SkinGuard addresses a real problem for millions of men – and represents our commitment to ensuring every man has access to a shave that feels as good as it looks, and helps him look, feel and be his best.”

Gillette SkinGuard joins the brand’s expansive product line-up of disposable and systems razors, trimmers and shave prep products. The wide array of offerings aligns to the company’s commitment to manufacture the highest quality razor blades, so all men can experience their best shave at home – no matter the budget or style, skin condition or hair type. In the last year alone, Gillette has introduced five other razor offerings, many of which extend top-of-the-line razor features to lower price-point options.

Consumers will begin to see Gillette SkinGuard on shelves of major food, drug & mass stores across the United States as early as December 2018, with roll-out continuing into early 2019. It will also be available through Gillette On Demand in early 2019. Gillette SkinGuard is available for a suggested retail price of $7.99 for a handle and one cartridge; refill cartridges can be purchased for $8.99 for two cartridges or $17.99 for four cartridges. Final pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

* Methodology:

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from an independent global market research firm. Total sample size was 601 U.S. men, aged 18 years and older and nationally representative of the U.S. market. Fieldwork was undertaken from August 28-29, 2018. The survey was carried out online via an omnibus survey.

