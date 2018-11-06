Parallels Toolbox 3 for Windows and Mac Both Add New Time-Saving Tools to Simplify PC and Mac User Life

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parallels® (www.parallels.com/about), a global leader in cross-platform solutions and creator of industry-leading software for running Windows® applications on a Mac®, today launched Parallels Toolbox 3 for Windows and Mac (www.parallels.com/toolbox) with even more single-click easy-to-use tools that simplify tedious everyday computing chores down to just a click or two. In addition, now users can quickly search for tools in the Toolbox window on their PC or Mac, as well as customize which tools and folders are featured in their Parallels Toolbox.

“We’ve been getting very positive feedback from both PC and Mac users of Parallels Toolbox who consider it their 'go-to' solution to quickly complete dozens of everyday computing tasks with a single click,” said Jack Zubarev, Parallels president. “Today’s customer-inspired new and enhanced tools added to Parallels Toolbox 3 make it an even more useful one-stop time-saving resource.”

New Tools in Parallels Toolbox 3.0 for Windows include:

Find Duplicates – Search any drive or folder to quickly find identical files (even with different names) and free up disk space. Demo video : https://youtu.be/ptnGrbmPYqs.

New Tools in Parallels Toolbox 3.0 for Mac include:

Uninstall Apps: Easily remove applications and their files with a single click for faster removals. Demo video : https://youtu.be/hOFoLcHQvEo.

New Enhanced Versions of Existing Parallels Toolbox for Mac Tools:

Annotate Screenshots – Available only for macOS Mojave users, they can now use the Take Screenshot tool to add helpful markups including text, arrows, circles and more for quicker use in emails or presentations

New Enhanced Versions of Existing Parallels Toolbox for Windows Tools:

Download Video – One of the most popular tools now supports 4K video files. Users can simply drag and drop or copy and paste a video URL to the tool to instantly start its download. Pre-select your desired resolution (max, up to 4K, 1080p, 720p or 360p) and download destination, such as desktop or folder. Add the Safari extension to make video downloading even easier. Demo video : “ How to Download YouTube Video to My PC ” (https://youtu.be/rU2lPV5bv8Y).

Popular productivity tools in Parallels Toolbox for Windows and Mac also include:

Streamlined Screen Video/Audio Recording, Downloading, and Conversion

Easily change tool default preference settings to simply record video with your desired audio source, or to capture screen shots in the format you need, in just one click.

Convert Video: Drag almost any video onto the tool, such as your favorite movie or TV show, to convert it to MP4 so it can be played on tablets and phones. Demo video : “How to Convert Video to MP4 on My Mac” (http://bit.ly/ConvertVideosPR).

Instantly take photos using the Mac or PC’s camera and the image file immediately appears at your pre-selected destination such as desktop or a folder. Capture Screen: Click anywhere to take a screenshot of the entire screen and automatically save the image in a variety of formats (PNG, JPEG, TIFF, and GIF) to your desktop or pre-selected folder.

Enhanced Presentations and Screen Sharing

Hide Desktop – instantly hide distracting files instead of moving each one manually: One click hides files, folders and icons on your desktop for clutter-free presentations. Demo video : How to Quickly Hide Icons and Files on My Mac Desktop (http://bit.ly/HideDesktopPR).

One click hides files, folders and icons on your desktop for clutter-free presentations. : How to Quickly Hide Icons and Files on My Mac Desktop (http://bit.ly/HideDesktopPR). Do Not Disturb – don’t waste time changing settings in each running application: One click disables notifications and Dock animations that could interrupt your work or presentation.

One click disables notifications and Dock animations that could interrupt your work or presentation. Do Not Sleep – prevent disruptions and inconvenient logouts: Disables all system settings that cause the computer to sleep in just one click.

Disables all system settings that cause the computer to sleep in just one click. Launch – opening multiple applications and files for a project is now fast and simple: With just one click, open several items at once—such as applications, documents, folders, links or other files. Simply drag the files to the tool’s window to create a sequence of items that automatically open the next time you click the tool’s icon.

Improved PC and Mac Productivity

Archive: Easily create compressed and password-protected archives of your files from various locations, to save space or share them, by dragging files and folders to this tool window – no need to move or copy files to a single folder.

Easily create compressed and password-protected archives of your files from various locations, to save space or share them, by dragging files and folders to this tool window – no need to move or copy files to a single folder. Unarchive: Quickly unpack archives of various file compression formats—such as RAR, RPM, XAR, and Z—including those not supported by the built-in system utility. Double-clicking these files opens unarchive and starts unpacking, even password-protected archives.

Parallels Toolbox Business Edition

IT admins get total control with Parallels Toolbox Business Edition, which makes it simple to deliver time-saving and help-ticket-reducing tools to employees based on their individual needs:

Manage licenses and subscriptions Unified volume license key: Quickly and easily deploy to all computers across the organization with a single license key that activates multiple copies of Parallels Toolbox. License Management Portal: Simple, user-friendly dashboard enables IT administrators to view license key, expiration dates and track the number of individual licenses in use and available. Split license key into sublicenses: Protect the master license key by creating sublicenses with a limited number of individual licenses and custom expiration dates.

Deploy and Customize Mass Deployment and Administration: Parallels Toolbox Business Edition is quickly and easily deployed on computers across an organization with standard software development tools. Customizable Tool Library: Quickly and easily customize and control the list of tools available to staff based on individual needs.



Availability and Pricing

Free trials of both Parallels Toolbox 3.0 for Windows and Mac, are each available today as a stand-alone products at www.parallels.com/toolbox and can be purchased for $19.99 per year. Each annual license includes free updates of new and enhanced tools as they become available several times a year.

About Parallels

Parallels is a global leader in cross-platform solutions which make it possible and simple for customers to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. We help customers take advantage of the best technology out there, whether it’s Windows, Mac, iOS, Android™ or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications wherever they may be—local, remote, in the private datacenter or in the cloud. Visit www.parallels.com/about for more information.

Parallels and the Parallels logo are registered trademarks of Parallels IP Holdings GmbH in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

