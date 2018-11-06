Legrand Introduces Smart Lighting from the radiant® Collection

Smart Lighting from the radiant collection offers switches and outlets that combine clean design with advanced functionality. In partnership with Samsung, Legrand's Smart Lighting leverages Samsung's ARTIK cloud services to allow connections with other popular smart home products like Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Nest, Ring, and Fitbit. (Photo: Business Wire)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legrand, a global specialist in electrical and network infrastructure solutions, today introduces the latest in smart lighting from the radiant® Collection. Demonstrating Legrand’s continued commitment to improving the ways in which consumers control light and power throughout the home, Smart Lighting from the radiant collection offers switches and outlets that combine clean design with advanced functionality. In partnership with Samsung, Legrand’s Smart Lighting leverages Samsung’s ARTIK™ cloud services to allow simple connection with existing smart home solutions.

These smart switches, dimmers and outlets can be controlled remotely via the Legrand Smart Lights app or within the home through voice-enabled assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Comfort is at the forefront, homeowners can know their home is secure even when they're away or can activate dim lights to safely navigate the house at night. The app also allows homeowners to control lamps, small appliances and whole-home lighting to conveniently schedule lights or appliances to go on and off automatically, group lights, and create scenes to match a routine — controlling it all from any smart device anywhere.

Smart Lighting from the radiant Collection delivers ready-to-use connectivity. The first ever lighting devices to be certified from the industry standard for connected devices, the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF), Smart Lighting is designed to seamlessly work with other OCF-certified IoT devices regardless of brand or operating system. This approach to out-of-the-box connectivity is in line with Legrand's commitment to develop products that are open, interoperable and secure.

In partnership with Samsung, Legrand’s Smart Lighting leverages Samsung’s ARTIKTM cloud services to allow connections with other popular smart home products like Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Nest, Ring, and Fitbit to allow consumers to schedule and trigger lights when for instance the Ring doorbell is pressed.

“Smart Lighting represents a move to simplify daily life for all of us and more importantly, puts comfort and safety at the forefront,” said Gerald Connolly, Vice President and General Manager, Pass and Seymour, for Legrand. “Voice control has quickly become the preferred method of control for homeowners. With the capability of connecting smart devices from other manufacturers, homeowners simply speak commands and enable activation of doors, thermostats and lighting for an entire smart home experience.”

Designed to meet consumer demand for easy to implement smart solutions, Legrand devices are easy to install in place of existing switches and outlets, and setup is simple from the Legrand Smart Lights app. Each device connects via the home’s existing Wi-Fi network for fast, easy setup in one or multiple rooms. Dimmers offer Tru-Universal dimming technology that is compatible with any dimmable light bulbs. Plug-in units are also available, which allow homeowners to enjoy Smart Lighting without replacing existing switches. These devices not only control lights but convert other plugged-in products to smart as well – indoors and outdoors. The new Smart lighting from the radiant Collection expands upon Legrand’s family of lighting control solutions to support all types of projects from DIY to professional installation.

With the launch of Legrand’s Eliot program (Electricity + IoT) in 2015, Legrand is accelerating the development of connected products, driving innovation in the space and helping to define industry standards. All products, systems, and services under Legrand’s Eliot program, including Smart Lighting, adhere to critical principles that shape how Legrand is improving innovation in IoT. To learn more, visit legrand.us/eliot. For more information on Smart Lighting from the radiant® Collection, visit legrand.us/smartlighting.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand’s global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. www.legrand.us.