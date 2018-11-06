THOR Kitchen Debuts Most Affordable Pro-Style 48-Inch Dual Fuel Range at $4,699

The new 48-inch Dual Fuel Range features heavy-duty continuous cast-iron cooking grates, a black porcelain drip pan on the cook top and high-end infrared broiler. (Photo: Business Wire)

THOR’s professional-style 48-inch Dual Fuel Range has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $4,699, the most affordable on the market.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--THOR Kitchen, manufacturer of mass-premium pro-style kitchen appliances, launches the most affordable professional-style 48-inch Dual Fuel Range on the market with a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $4,699. This 6.7 cubic foot, free-standing dual fuel range features two electric, porcelain ovens—a 30-inch, 4.2-cubic-foot convection oven and an 18-inch, 2.5-cubic-foot side oven—to handle virtually all baking and roasting needs.

“Our new 48-inch Dual Fuel Range offers homeowners all the power and performance of a top-grade range, but at a fraction of the cost,” said Kyle You, THOR Kitchen Managing Director. “It is big, bold and designed to handle homeowners’ most demanding cooking needs.”

This CSA (Canadian Standards Association) certified range features six range top burners with an automatic re-ignition safety feature. It includes two sealed single burners that can dial up to 18,000 British thermal units (Btu), two 12,000-Btu sealed single burners, and two 15,000-Btu sealed dual burners with an extra-low 650-Btu simmer function, giving home chefs continuous heat control.

The range also features heavy-duty continuous cast-iron cooking grates, a black porcelain drip pan on the cook top, high-end infrared broiler, and a 15,000-Btu infrared stainless-steel griddle with a dishwasher-safe drip pan.

Available accessories include a stainless-steel island trim, liquid propane gas conversion kit and high altitude conversion kit for liquid propane and natural gas. The unit has a two-year warranty on parts and labor, and is offered with a black or blue porcelain interior.

For more information about the new 48-inch Dual Fuel Range and other THOR products, please visit thorkitchen.com.

About THOR Kitchen

THOR Kitchen is a manufacturer of mass-premium pro-style kitchen appliances, offering the first full suite of the most affordable pro-style kitchen appliances on the market today. Based in Southern California, THOR provides all of the power and performance of a top-notch appliance, built to the highest standards of quality, style and energy efficiency—yet at a practical price. For more information about THOR Kitchen and its full suite of affordable pro-style kitchen appliances, visit thorkitchen.com.