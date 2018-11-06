Imperas Empowers RISC-V Community with riscvOVPsim

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperas Software Ltd., the leader in virtual platforms and high-performance software simulation, today announced the RISC-V Open Virtual Platform Simulator (riscvOVPsim™) as a reference Instruction Set Simulator (ISS), including open source model, specifically for the RISC-V community of software developers, implementers and early adopters.

riscvOVPsim is a free RISC-V simulator and model of a complete single-core RISC-V CPU, delivering commercial high-level simulation performance and quality for development and compliance testing.

Jump starts software development prior to broad availability of silicon devices and development boards.

Enables early stage implementation testing, and Design Verification (DV) of RISC-V CPU core designs.

Assists compliance by providing a reference for compliance test development.

riscvOVPsim benefits both hardware and software developers, across a broad variety of applications and markets.

Those needing to develop RISC-V software.

Developers looking to build and / or test compliance on a RISC-V CPU implementation.

Highlights of the RISC-V Open Virtual Platform Simulator and model (riscvOVPsim), developed by Imperas Software, include:

Model: An open-source, configurable RISC-V Fast Processor Model, a full single core implementation of current 32/64 bit RISC-V ISS feature specifications. This complete, flexible model covers all the RISC-V permitted configurations and variants. The instruction-accurate RISC-V model can be configured to any single core RISC-V configuration and is suitable as a platform target to develop bare metal applications. It covers the RISC-V User and Privilege specifications.

riscvOVPsim includes an instruction-accurate RISC-V CPU simulator, based on the world-class Imperas Open Virtual Platform (OVP) technology and simulator, the simulator used by the RISC-V compliance group. This easy to use, commercial-grade performance and quality RISC-V simulator is for use in compliance and test development. It delivers exceptionally fast, high-performance simulation, running over 1 billion instructions per second on a standard host PC (Windows or Linux). Runtime configurable settings for all RISC-V specification options make it very easy to compare runtime results with RTL implementation. Free and easy to adopt: riscvOVPsim is available for free for personal, academic, or commercial use, and the model is provided as open source. Easy to adopt and use: simply download the executable from GitHub, and run on a standard Linux or Windows host PC. It is a comprehensive environment for embedded software development, debug and verification, along with compliance testing.

As a member of the RISC-V Foundation community of software and hardware innovators collaboratively driving RISC-V adoption, Imperas has developed riscvOVPsim to assist RISC-V adopters develop cores and become compliant with the RISC-V specifications.

SiFive:

“SiFive’s Core Designer allows our customers to customize our broad portfolio of RISC-V Core IP for their particular application,” said Yunsup Lee, co-founder and CTO, SiFive. “The donation of a robust, commercial-quality simulator such as riscvOVPsim™ will enable them to adopt RISC-V even faster. This is the level of close industry collaboration that will drive the successful adoption of RISC-V.”

Esperanto:

“The work of the RISC-V Compliance Task Group is vital to the success of RISC-V and anyone trying to design or sell RISC-V based products,” said Allen Baum, Esperanto Technologies, Inc., and Chair of the RISC-V Foundation Technical Committee Task Group for Compliance. “We welcome the contributions of Imperas and believe that using riscvOVPsim as one of the reference simulators could be highly valuable in the overall compliance effort.”

Andes:

“In commercial semiconductor IP, quality is perhaps the highest priority for successful customer engagements, the extensive test and verification process is best achieved with extensive simulator-based testing,” said Andes Technology Corp. CTO and Senior Vice President Charlie Hong-Men Su. “We have already certified the Imperas RISC-V model and simulation technology for Andes N25 and NX25 processors so expect that riscvOVPsim will quickly be adopted as an industry standard reference simulator.”

Codasip:

“As RISC-V adoption grows throughout the industry in a variety of application areas, so does the need for robust simulation support from both commercial and open source suppliers,” said Karel Masarik, CEO and Co-Founder of Codasip Ltd. “We welcome Imperas' contributions to the rapidly accelerating RISC-V ecosystem.”

Syntacore:

“As one of the first IP providers for RISC-V cores, we see the importance of compliance as the RISC-V ecosystem develops,” said Alexander Redkin, CEO of Syntacore. “riscvOVPsim is a solid starting point for developers looking for a RISC-V ISS (Instruction Set Simulator) for test and verification.”

ETH Zurich:

“RISC-V has made the successful transition from an academic project to achieve commercial adoption,” said Dr. Luca Benini, chair of digital circuits and systems ETH Zurich, and one of the originators of the RISC-V PULP project. “We see a universal need for quality and design assurance that can be supported by riscvOVPsim across all projects as PULP RI5CY cores are increasingly implemented in commercial SoC development.”

InCore:

“RISC-V momentum and interest is wide-ranging across academic and industry,” said G. S. Madhusudan, CEO of InCore. “In providing support for the IIT Madras Shakti processors, InCore sees an increasing attention to test and verification that will be supported with riscvOVPsim.”

Bluespec:

“The RISC-V ISA Formal Spec Task Group will produce a Formal Specification for the RISC-V ISA,” said Rishiyur Nikhil, CTO Bluespec, Inc. and Chair of the RISC-V Formal Task Group. “We see the introduction of riscvOVPsim as an excellent reference platform to test and verify with.”

RISC-V Foundation:

“The free and open nature of the RISC-V ISA fosters unprecedented levels of processor innovation. To harness this design freedom, the ecosystem requires robust development tools and the assurance that verification test benches can be developed and validated on supplier-neutral platforms,” stated Rick O’Connor, executive director of the non-profit RISC-V Foundation. “Imperas’ new riscvOVPsim is an important suite of tools that addresses this challenge.”

Imperas:

“At this critical time, with many users developing and evaluating RISC-V, it is essential that the first experience and investments are based on a solid foundation. Imperas riscvOVPsim delivers the quality and performance of a commercial RISC-V simulator and model, so we are enabling the best possible first experience,” said Simon Davidmann, president and CEO of Imperas.

riscvOVPsim is free, and available now for download on GitHub, along with the latest RISC-V compliance test suite and framework, also available on GitHub. It includes a free to use license from Imperas, which supports commercial as well as academic use. The open source model is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.

The riscvOVPsim solution is an entry ramp for development, as well as a compliance testing tool. For developers of more advanced RISC-V designs, who need multi-core support and advanced debug tools, Imperas also offers full-capability virtual platforms of some leading RISC-V platforms including the multi-core SiFive U540 and many others. Further details are available at www.imperas.com/imperas-riscv-solutions.

Imperas will demonstrate this new riscvOVPsim solution, as well as other RISC-V models and virtual platforms, at the upcoming RISC-V Summit in Silicon Valley, in December.

