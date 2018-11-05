Children in Atlanta Receive Free Eye Exams and Prescription Glasses as Part of Health Event

Victoria (age 5) admires new glasses she received during free vision screenings and comprehensive eye exams for students at Sheltering Arms schools in Atlanta. The event was part of a grant program from UnitedHealthcare to nonprofits in cities across the country to coordinate free vision screenings, comprehensive eye exams and eyeglasses donations. Prevent Blindness Georgia received a $5,000 grant for the event (Photo: Tami Chappell).

Atlanta Sheltering Arms students receive free vision screenings and comprehensive eye exams as part of a grant program from UnitedHealthcare to nonprofits in cities across the country to coordinate free vision screenings, comprehensive eye exams and eyeglasses donations. Prevent Blindness Georgia received a $5,000 grant for the local event (Video: Michael Schwarz).

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Students from Sheltering Arms locations in Atlanta with vision problems received follow-up comprehensive eye exams at no cost and, if needed, prescription glasses as part of health event at Sheltering Arms Center, Barack and Michelle Obama Academy. Certified pediatric vision screeners and optometrists from Prevent Blindness Georgia conducted the screenings and the no-cost follow-up comprehensive eye exams.

The event is part of a grant program from UnitedHealthcare to nonprofits in cities across the country to coordinate free vision screenings, comprehensive eye exams and eyeglasses donations. Prevent Blindness Georgia has received a $5,000 grant for the local event from UnitedHealthcare, which also donated reading stations and children’s books to support the Sheltering Arms reading and education programs.

