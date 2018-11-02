Lundbeck Named 2018 Chicago Tribune Top Workplace

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lundbeck US, an affiliate of Danish-based H. Lundbeck A/S, announced today it has been named a 2018 Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune. The Top Workplace list is based solely on employee feedback and measures several aspects of workplace culture that have the biggest impact on engagement, including the basics such as pay and benefits, but also alignment, effectiveness and employees’ connection to the company.

“At Lundbeck, we’re fiercely committed to creating a culture that’s not just a statement on a wall, but something that’s seen and experienced through our every-day actions,” says Peter Anastasiou, executive vice president and head of Lundbeck North America. “This recognition is a great testament to the passion our employees bring to their work each day, and it’s a reflection of the dedication we all have in fighting for the health and human dignity of people impacted by brain disorders. That shared purpose – or what we call “Living Lundbeck” − fosters a truly unique culture. Our team is so proud to be named to the Top Workplace list.”

As the only global pharmaceutical company focused solely on brain disorders, Lundbeck has a long history of genuine commitment to patients that is at the heart of the corporate culture. Employees annually participate in more than 600 patient events each year, gaining deeper understanding of the challenges faced by people impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and mental health disorders. Earlier this year, Lundbeck US was ranked #1 in corporate reputation among leading pharmaceutical companies by patient advocacy groups for the third straight year. This recognition is a point of pride for employees and a testament to the truly patient-driven culture at Lundbeck.

Caring for people extends to our internal team as well, and supporting the health and well-being of employees and their families is a high priority for the company. Lundbeck offers comprehensive health and welfare benefits, work-life programs, flexible work schedules and a recognition program that includes peer-to-peer awards as well as quarterly and annual recognition. In addition, the company’s commitment to mental health starts within, and the company offers a variety of workplace programs geared toward reducing the stigma of mental illness and supporting employees’ mental health. For example, Lundbeck offers employees full access to the resources of Right Direction, a mental health initiative it has supported nationwide that helps employers take on depression in the workplace.

Learn more about Lundbeck here.

About Lundbeck

Lundbeck is a global pharmaceutical company specialized in psychiatric and neurological disorders. For more than 70 years, we have been at the forefront of research within neuroscience. Our key areas of research focus are depression, schizophrenia, Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.

An estimated 700 million people worldwide are living with psychiatric and neurological disorders and far too many suffer due to inadequate treatment, discrimination, a reduced number of working days, early retirement and other unnecessary consequences. Every day, we strive for improved treatment and a better life for people living with psychiatric and neurological disorders — we call this Progress in Mind.

Our approximately 5,000 employees in 55 countries are engaged in the entire value chain throughout research, development, manufacturing, marketing and sales. Our pipeline consists of several late-stage development programs and our products are available in more than 100 countries. We have production facilities in Denmark, France and Italy.

In the U.S., Lundbeck employs about 850 people focused solely on accelerating therapies for brain disorders. With a special commitment to the lives of patients, families and caregivers, Lundbeck US actively engages in hundreds of initiatives each year that support our patient communities. For additional information, we encourage you to visit www.lundbeckus.com and connect with us on Twitter at @LundbeckUS.