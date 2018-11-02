Have Protected Sex and Help Save Lives with the New (Durex™)RED Condom

Coveted celebrities are joining Durex and (RED), including Swedish singer Zara Larsson, Emmy Award-winning actor Thandie Newton, Broadway star Javier Muñoz, comedian, singer and actor Phoebe Robinson, influencer and activist Tyler Oakley, singer, rapper and actor Jacob Latimore, and actor Christian Navarro, in a provocative short film, which encourages viewers to show their support by sharing online using #HaveSexSaveLives.

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Durex, the world’s number one condom brand, has joined forces with (RED)®, a non-profit organization that raises funds through iconic brand partnerships to fight HIV and AIDS in Africa. This new global partnership includes a special-edition (DUREX)RED condom, the very first (RED) ® product that helps protect against HIV and other STIs, as well as a $5MM donation from the condom maker.

Starting today, consumers in the U.S. can purchase a (DUREX)RED condom online via Amazon or at select retailers including Target, with $0.84 cents of every 42-count pack and $0.35 cents of every 12-count pack being donated directly to a program in South Africa, where 7.2 million people are currently living with HIV.1 The program, Keeping Girls in School, aims to reduce new HIV infections and pregnancies among young women through encouraging girls to stay in educational programs and improving access to sexual health and reproductive services.

“This meaningful partnership between Durex and (RED) ® stands for the responsibility we all have, as individuals and organizations, to join the fight against HIV and AIDS around the world,” said Nadja Körner, Marketing Director for Sexual Wellbeing at RB, the makers of Durex. “We want our consumers to feel empowered to take action and quite literally ‘Have Sex and Save Lives’ through the purchase of the new (DUREX)RED condom.”

“It is exhilarating for (RED) to partner with a global brand like Durex in such a provocative, inspiring and creative way. In addition to millions of dollars to the Global Fund, there is brilliance and beauty in a (RED) partner product that saves lives in more ways than one,” said Deborah Dugan, CEO of (RED). “Thank you to all at Durex for bringing this important campaign to people and places all around the world.”

Buying a (DUREX)RED condom not only helps protect you and your partner from HIV and other STIs, but it also helps raise vital funds to help fight HIV and AIDS, allowing people to have sex and save lives for the very first time. Leading up to World AIDS Day on December 1, consumers are encouraged to show their support by making a purchase and sharing their commitment on social using #HaveSexSaveLives.

The special edition (Durex®)RED Extra Sensitive™ Condoms are lubricated for heightened sensitivity. 100% electronically tested for reliability, (Durex®)RED Extra Sensitive™ Condoms are available in 12 and 42 packs. The 12-count pack and 42-count tin retail pricing is $5.99 and $14.99, respectively. Use as directed. Visit www.DurexUSA.com for more information.

(DUREX)RED Partnership

RB, the global leader in consumer health and hygiene, is joining forces with (RED) and The Global Fund through its condom brand, Durex, and has pledged a minimum of $5 million commitment to The Global Fund. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will match RB’s commitment, taking the total to the Global Fund to $10 million.

The funds donated through the (DUREX)RED partnership will go directly to a program in South Africa, The Keeping Girls in School Program, The program aims to reduce new HIV infections and pregnancies among young women, improve access to sexual and reproductive health services and comprehensive sexuality education in schools, and encourage more girls to stay in education.

About Durex

DUREX® is the #1 sexual well-being brand worldwide2. The brand not only produces condoms which exceeds global testing standards, but also offers pleasure gels, lubricants and personal massagers. With over 80 years of experience in the bedroom, DUREX is dedicated to inspiring lovers to love sex safely. That is why DUREX will never stop innovating with new products that enhance the sexual experience, helping couples get closer and go further together. For more information, go to www.DurexUSA.com.

About RB

RB is a global leading consumer health, hygiene and home company. Driven by a purpose to build healthier lives and happier homes, RB has operations in over 60 countries. From the foundations of wellness and infant nutrition, to the fundamentals of a hygienic home, our global brands help people live healthier, happier lives. RB has world leading Powerbrands which include household names such as Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite and Air Wick. RB’s unique culture is at the heart of its success. Its drive to achieve, passion to outperform and commitment to quality and scientific excellence are manifested in the work of over 40,000 RB employees worldwide.

About (RED)

(RED) was founded in 2006 to engage businesses and people in the fight against AIDS. (RED) partners with the world’s most iconic brands that contribute proceeds from (RED)-branded goods and services to the Global Fund. (RED) Proud Partners include: Amazon, Apple, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Belvedere, Claro, The Coca-Cola Company, Durex, MCM, Salesforce, SAP, Starbucks and Telcel. (RED) Special Edition partners include: aden+anais, Alessi, ALEX AND ANI, Andaz, Baxter of California, Bombas, Fatboy USA, Girl Skateboards, Mophie, S’well, Wanderlust and Vespa.

To date, (RED) has generated more than $500 million for the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, to support HIV/AIDS grants in Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Zambia. 100 percent of that money goes to work on the ground – no overhead is taken. Global Fund grants that (RED) supports have impacted nearly 110 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing and care services.

About The Global Fund

The Global Fund is a 21st-century partnership organization designed to accelerate the end of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria as epidemics. Founded in 2002, the Global Fund is a partnership between governments, civil society, the private sector and people affected by the diseases. The Global Fund raises and invests nearly US$4 billion a year to support programs run by local experts in countries and communities most in need. Working together, we have saved millions of lives and provided prevention, treatment and care services to hundreds of millions of people, helping to revitalize entire communities, strengthen local health systems and improve economies.

1 Source, UNAIDS 2018: Number of people living with HIV/Map http://aidsinfo.unaids.org

2 Claim based on information aggregated and reported in part from data supplied by Nielsen through its Retail Measurement Services and in part from data inputs from other suppliers for the Condom category (RB defined) for the 12-month period ending September 2017, for the defined RB geographic focus.