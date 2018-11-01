Nothing But Net: JetBlue, New York's Hometown Airline®, Teams Up with the Brooklyn Nets for its Newest Special Livery (Photo: Business Wire)

Nothing But Net: JetBlue, New York's Hometown Airline®, Teams Up with the Brooklyn Nets for its Newest Special Livery - BK Blue.

Nothing But Net: JetBlue, New York's Hometown Airline®, Teams Up with the Brooklyn Nets for its Newest Special Livery - BK Blue.

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), New York’s Hometown Airline®, today revealed its latest special livery dedicated to the Brooklyn Nets. “BK Blue” joins JetBlue’s legion of New York-themed aircraft. JetBlue was named the Official Domestic Airline of Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets in 2013 and has renewed its partnership for another five-year term.

“BK Blue” was designed by a team of Brooklynites and New Yorkers. The aircraft honors New York City’s largest borough with special touches unique to Brooklyn such as street art, architecture, and hip hop. Additional highlights of the livery:

Straying from the airline’s traditional blue paint scheme, this all black and white aircraft includes the Brooklyn Nets logo on the tail, the silhouette of the Brooklyn Bridge and Barclays Center on the fuselage, and the phrase “Spread Love” on the underbelly.

The design includes the airline's co-branded trademark with New York State's iconic tourism campaign and logo, I LOVE NEW YORK, solidifying JetBlue’s status as the official hometown airline of New York.

Aligned with JetBlue’s mission of inspiring humanity, “BK Blue” will “Spread Love” and award-winning service as it travels throughout JetBlue’s network in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean.

As the Official Domestic Airline of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center and part of the renewed partnership, JetBlue has also brought one of its most popular products to the arena. JetBlue is now sponsoring the arena’s wireless network renamed Fly-Fi®, same as JetBlue’s award-winning, free onboard Wi-Fi. Already a customer favorite onboard, Fly-Fi® will be available to Barclays Center’s millions of annual attendees.

“For JetBlue, continuing our partnership with the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center was a slam dunk,” said Marty St. George, executive vice president commercial and planning, JetBlue. “Crossing the bridges into Brooklyn, you’ll find that the borough has a distinct personality and some of the most loyal customers and fans around. Our full court press approach makes our unique product offerings like Fly-Fi accessible to customers both in the air and at Barclays Center.”

The new Airbus A320 livery was revealed at JetBlue’s Hangar at New York’s JFK International Airport. To celebrate the tip-off of the 2018-19 NBA basketball season, the extended partnership and this new plane, the Brooklyn Nets revealed their new Nike NBA City Edition uniform and merchandise line with a fashion show.

City Edition uniforms are designed by Nike to honor each NBA team’s hometown in a unique way, and this season, the Nets’ City Edition uniforms will honor The Notorious B.I.G., who grew up and made a name for himself in the borough’s Bed-Stuy neighborhood.

The black uniform features a multi-color “Brooklyn Camo” pattern inspired by the iconic rapper, which runs down the sides of the jersey & shorts, and along the sleeve & neckline piping. The pattern represents the cultural diversity in the borough, which is home to people of all races, religions, and ethnicities, who have one important unifying trait – Brooklyn swagger.

“JetBlue Airways was one of Barclays Center’s first partners when we opened our arena doors in 2012, and today marks a terrific expansion to our great partnership,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of BSE Global. “A fully branded aircraft that pays homage to Brooklyn and one of its most beloved icons is a fitting statement to make as we enter the next phase of our strategic alliance. JetBlue is committed to providing their customers with the same world-class experience we provide to our guests, and we are excited to work with New York’s hometown airline in new and innovative ways.”

New York’s Hometown Airline - JetBlue is the only major commercial airline based in New York City and New York State. JetBlue proudly celebrates its hometown pride with a special livery celebrating New York State Tourism and adorned with the I Love New York logo. With its strong position at JFK and its headquarters in Long Island City, JetBlue employs 7,600 crewmembers in the New York area. The airline also serves eight other airports in New York State including Albany, Buffalo, Newburgh, New York, Rochester, Syracuse and Westchester County.

From JFK, JetBlue offers up to 170 daily nonstop flights to more than 70 destinations throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Last year 14.1 million travelers passed through JetBlue’s home terminal -T5.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 40 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.