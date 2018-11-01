Zynga Launches Wonka’s World of Candy

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a leading social game developer, announced the launch of Wonka’s World of Candy based on the iconic original feature film, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” Licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the new game expands the Match-3 experience by incorporating exciting builder elements for players as they prepare the factory for its grand re-opening.

Wonka’s World of Candy challenges players, under the guidance of Mr. Willy Wonka himself, to complete a series of puzzles that allow them to win special rewards, unlocking both classic and never-before-seen rooms within the Chocolate Factory. In addition to the Match-3 puzzles, players can also customize their Chocolate Factory with vibrant candy-themed items inspired by the film and view their creations in 3D.

“Combining the best elements of two popular game genres allows Wonka’s World of Candy to deliver a captivating and unique mashup experience for players,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing, Zynga. “We can’t wait to see how this brand-new title evokes nostalgia and attracts fans old and new to this timeless classic through its imaginative gameplay.”

In Wonka’s World of Candy, players can:

Solve puzzles and customize the original Chocolate Factory’s many unforgettable spaces, such as the Chocolate Room, Wonkavision Studios, and Fizzy Lifting Drinks Room, as well as all-new areas, including Candy Corn Acres and Wallpaper Orchard.

Enjoy timeless music and characters – including Charlie, Veruca Salt, Mike Teevee, Oompa Loompas, and the rest of the crew - in a fresh way with a rich new storyline.

Expand the factory with mouth-watering treats like the Gummy Bear Tree, Edible Teacup Bush, and Giant Lollipops!

Participate in the story by unlocking the iconic chocolate waterfall and rescuing the Wonkatania from the chocolate river.

Meet new characters when you collect milk from Wonka’s Neapolitan chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla cows, and harvesting cotton candy sheep.

Enjoy innovative Match-3 features such as the Golden Ticket Rush: Collect Wonka Bars and find Golden Tickets in order to play special levels and earn premium decorations for their factory.

Collect Sugar Bags to fuel colossal candy contraptions such as the rare Scrumdiddlyumptious Machine.

Compete and connect with friends and family to roll Violet Beauregarde to safety, send Veruca Salt down the right chutes, and rescue Augustus Gloop from the chocolate pipes!

See the factory like never before -- in 3D! Players can simply tilt their mobile devices to shift the game’s camera angle and explore the Chocolate Factory in an all-new way.

Players can download and play Wonka’s World of Candy for free on the App Store for iPhone and iPad, on Google Play for Android devices, and on the Amazon app store for Kindle.

