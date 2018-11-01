Wells Fargo Deploys Mobile Response Unit to Panhandle to Help Customers Impacted by Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced it has deployed its Mobile Response Unit to provide housing recovery assistance as well as help for auto, credit card, personal lines/loan, student loan and small business loan customers in the Panhandle and surrounding areas impacted by Hurricane Michael.

The Wells Fargo Mobile Response Unit will be stationed at the following location:

112 W. 23rd Street, Panama City, FL 32405

Customers can receive in-person assistance from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Central time weekdays, and from

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Central time Saturdays, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 31.

“ We want our customers in the Panhandle and surrounding areas who have been impacted by Hurricane Michael to know that we’re here to support them,” said Kelly Smith, Region Bank president for North Florida. “ The deployment of our Mobile Response Unit to Panama City reflects our commitment to helping these customers recover as quickly as possible.”

Wells Fargo’s Mobile Response Unit is a 75-foot, heavy-duty commercial “office on wheels” designed to bring valuable information directly to Wells Fargo customers after a disaster. The Mobile Response Unit has private offices and is equipped with computers and cellular data feed with satellite backup. It is powered by self-contained generators. Specialized team members on board are prepared to provide in-person assistance to a variety of customers, including:

Home mortgage and home equity customers

Auto loan customers

Credit card customers

Personal line of credit/loan customers

Student loan customers

Small business loan customers

Wells Fargo’s deployment of its Mobile Response Unit to the Panhandle follows the company’s donation of $1 million to support Hurricane Michael relief efforts, with $500,000 going to the American Red Cross and the remaining $500,000 to be disbursed in the coming weeks to nonprofits located in affected communities.

Disaster Relief Customer Assistance Information

Wells Fargo is committed to providing support to customers and clients affected by Hurricane Michael, including reversing certain fees — such as late fees — for our lending products, including credit cards, auto loans, personal loans and lines of credit, and waiving Wells Fargo fees for customers using non-Wells Fargo ATMs. Customers who want to discuss their financial needs should call 800-TO-WELLS (800-869-3557), available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Wells Fargo Home Mortgage and Home Equity customers can contact Wells Fargo to discuss potential payment and disaster assistance options or access information at Disaster Assistance and Property Damage Support site.

Home Mortgage: 888-818-9147, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central time.

Home Equity: 1-866-355-1540, Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central time, and Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central time.

Auto loan customers can request payment assistance for up to 90 days and discuss available options for the filing of a Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) claim, if applicable.

Auto loan customers: 800-289-8004, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Central time, and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central time.

Wells Fargo Consumer Lending customers (credit card, retail services, student loans, personal loans and lines of credit) who are affected by the Hurricane can request payment assistance and waiving of fees for up to 90 days.

Personal loans: 877-269-6056, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central time, and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central time.

Personal lines of credit: 800-946-2626, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Credit cards: Call the number on the back of the card or call Wells Fargo at 800-642-4720 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Education financial services: 800-658-3567, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central time.

Wells Fargo Small Business Lending customers who are affected by the Hurricane can request a payment deferment and waiver of late fees for up to 90 days on their Small Business Line of Credit, Small Business Credit Card, Commercial Loan, Wells Fargo BusinessLoan® Term Loan, Business PrimeLoan, Equipment Express® Loan, Commercial Equity Line of Credit, Commercial Real Estate Loan, FastFlex® Small Business Loan or FastFlex® Small Business Line of Credit. Customers can contact the National Business Banking Center at 800-225-5935, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Retail small business customers impacted by the hurricane are encouraged to call Wells Fargo, 800-225-5935, for more information and to discuss their options. Wells Fargo Insurance Services has also contacted clients in impacted areas to provide support and expertise.

Customers in the impacted area who participate in an employer-sponsored 401(k) plan provided by Wells Fargo may be eligible to access their retirement savings. For more information, customers should call 800-728-3123.

Customers of Wells Fargo Merchant Services who are in need of assistance with their merchant processing due to the impact of Hurricane Michael can call 800-451-5817. Affected merchant customers who contact Wells Fargo by Nov. 16 can receive a complimentary Clover® Go card reader that works with a mobile device and, will enable their business to accept card payments. The one-time cost for the card reader is waived; however, payment processing costs from using the card reader will still apply, as will cellular service data rates as described by the provider.

