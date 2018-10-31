WELCOME TO THE PARDI: Wrangler® Introduces Country Music Powerhouse as the New Face of Wrangler Retro

As the exclusive spokesperson for Wrangler Retro, Pardi will appear in the brand’s national television, print, radio and online marketing campaign.

As the exclusive spokesperson for Wrangler Retro, Pardi will appear in the brand’s national television, print, radio and online marketing campaign.

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrangler®, a global leader in jeanswear and casual apparel, introduced Capitol recording artist Jon Pardi as the new face of the Wrangler Retro collection. The cutting-edge jean and shirt collection features fresh designs, updated fabrics, and a variety of modern fit options for the new cowboy and cowgirl who aren’t afraid to get a little dirt on their boots.

As the exclusive spokesperson for Wrangler Retro, Pardi will appear in the brand’s national television, print, radio and online marketing campaign. The current reigning CMA “New Artist of the Year” has already captured countless fans across America by combining his own traditional country music sound with a modern blend. Just like his music, Pardi’s striking look puts old-school western flare back in style.

“I grew up watching legendary country musicians rock out in Wrangler and always admired their personal style just as much as their music,” said Pardi, who was raised in honky tonks on the West Coast. “What makes the Wrangler Retro collection special is that it honors the tradition of a classic brand, and also brings a new, contemporary style for everyone who loves the western lifestyle, country music and the way a pair of Wrangler jeans look and feel.”

The Wrangler Retro partnership with Pardi comes following the remarkable success of chart-topping hits off his gold-selling breakthrough album California Sunrise, which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard country album chart and produced three consecutive No. 1 songs, “Dirt On My Boots,” “Head Over Boots,” and “Heartache on the Dancefloor.” The video for Pardi’s current chart-climbing single, “Night Shift,” his latest single off of California Sunrise, recently debuted exclusively on ESPN and is currently Top 30 at country radio. An ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year award-winning singer/songwriter and AMA nominee, Pardi can be seen next with Dierks Bentley on his upcoming Burning Man Tour, starting in January 2019.

“Jon Pardi has the vintage style, charisma and undeniable musical talent to attract a new and wide audience to the brand,” said Allen Montgomery, Vice President and General Manager of Wrangler Western. “Plus, his genuine love of the Western lifestyle underscores all the reasons why he is the perfect fit for this collection, and Wrangler Retro is the perfect fit for him.”

The Wrangler Retro collection is sold through Wrangler.com and participating western retailers.

About Wrangler

Wrangler has been an icon in authentic American style around the world for more than 70 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the American west, Wrangler commits to offering unmatched quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women and children look and feel great, inspiring those who wear them to be strong and ready for life, every day. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including brand flagship stores in Denver and Dallas, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.