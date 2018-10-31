Binary Bubbles Announced as Pitch Battle Finalist at Global Ventures Summit, LA 2018

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Binary Bubbles announced PopBase at TechCrunch Disrupt in early September 2018. Today the company was revealed as a finalist in Global Ventures Summit’s Pitch Battle competition in Los Angeles. PopBase is a character-based deployment platform for branded content. The platform can automate brands to engage with consumers 24/7 through a digital character. The digital character can engage, entertain, and educate through a comprehensive, gamified experience. And the experience can all be personalized and monetized via mobile ads and in app purchases on the PopBase app.

Global Ventures Summit seeks to level the playing field and support the best business ideas, startups and entrepreneurs coming out of every city on the planet. GVS gathers over $30B in Silicon Valley and International investors with a reach of over 3.5 Million people. After the inaugural 2017 success, GVS Los Angeles 2018 is planned to make more funding available to US and global Entrepreneurs. GVS will bring successful entrepreneurs and investors to meet – and fund – the next generation of global startup founders.

During the competition, Binary Bubbles revealed new details about the PopBase platform and technology’s long-term goals and go-to-market strategy.

“The goal of PopBase is to have any digital character, whether an influencer or a famous character like Spongebob, to be easily managed by the brand owner to engage with their fans 24/7 authentically on mobile, on the web and even in AR or VR. Our tools are codeless and screen agnostic,”

Says Lisa Wong, Binary Bubbles CEO.

“If you’re a personality driven brand, that means enough people like what you say and how you say it. Kim Kardashian turned herself into a digital character for games, made millions from mobile gaming revenue. But major brands like Kim don’t have issues with monetization. They’re the 1%. And we start by going after the other 99%. That is why our go to market strategy focuses on the biggest and hungriest group of personality based brands: the social media influencers,” says Wong.

On the LA Convention Center show floor, Binary Bubbles exhibited new PopBase content tools for brands to deploy their personalized avatars, as well as the ability of these digital assets to engage audiences through gamified experiences which can be monetized through the PopBase app.

The Bubbles team filed patents for the workflow and a digital character as a dynamic data format and built proprietary tools to allow creators to manage their brand. The company is working on a set of comprehensive features to allow creators to continue expanding their portfolio, brand and reach and have already partnered with established creators like Larry Bundy Jr, MarzGurl, Willbits and more for their Beta launch next year. At their booth, Binary Bubbles exhibited more live demonstrations of both the brand and consumer experiences, using PopBase’s codeless authoring tools and consumer platform.

About Binary Bubbles:

www.Pop-Base.com

Based in Burbank, California, Binary Bubbles was founded in 2017 by a team of experienced entrepreneurs with 60+ years of combined industry experience building product for Apple, Google, Sony and Cartoon Network to name a few. Dedicated to the development of PopBase and working towards the goal of disrupting the future of entertainment, Binary Bubbles is a TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield alumni, part of the WXRFund’s 2nd cohort and a member of the VR/AR Association.

Social:

@Binarybubbles

https://www.facebook.com/BinaryBubbles

https://www.linkedin.com/company/binary-bubbles/

About Global Ventures Summit:

www.gvsummit.co

After the inaugural 2017 success, GVS Los Angeles 2018 is planned to make more funding available to US and global Entrepreneurs. GVS will bring successful entrepreneurs and investors to meet – and fund – the next generation of global startup founders. There is no more tech sector, only tech-supported businesses, especially in Hollywood and the entertainment industry. Every business is now a perpetual startup. Anyone with an idea and solid follow through is an entrepreneur. No matter where you are in the world, incredible new business ideas are cropping up each day. More Startups are set to attract over $100B in Venture Capital by 2020.

View source version on Expert Dojo: https://expertdojo.com/events/global-ventures-summit-los-angeles-2018/

Global Ventures Summit

a@parkpine.com