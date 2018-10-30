World's First Four-color Car LED Headlight Bulb Launch On Kickstarter by Boslla

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boslla is launching today on Kickstarter for the world’s first four-color car led headlight bulb that works perfectly in all weather conditions and even emergency situations. Boslla provides not only safe, but also fun night driving experience.

This product aims to become a leader in its market as its special features can solve the current inefficiencies. “Most LED headlight bulbs currently available have powerful lighting but quickly overheat, so they are not in good quality and not durable. Besides, “most of them have only one color, offering no diversified color and lighting options to car owners.” stated Mr.Dani, the top developer of the Boslla Bullet Headlight Bulbs and an author of the crowdfunding campaign.

No matter the traditional halogen bulbs or those installed in high-end cars, they always have only one single color. Boslla can emit 4 colors lighting in adaption to different weather conditions, this is a revolutionary innovation in car headlight bulbs industry!

White color helps you drive in sunny weather while seeing the road surface clearly. Neutral white color helps you drive over heavy snow, making driving become more comfortable. Yellow color has strong penetrating ability, helping you drive safely under extreme conditions of rain and fog. Warning flashing color is a sign when you are in emergency situations.

With IP67-rated protection, Boslla can work well consistently in the extreme conditions of water, mud, sand, and bumping. It can even withstand extreme temperatures, from the Antarctica at minus 94°F to the Sahara Desert at 194°F, Boslla easily carries you through.

It takes only 10 minutes to install and it is like “plug and play”, as easy as a halogen bulb. Time save and it is very easy to change the color by turning on and off headlights we have a user-friendly design that fit to any vehicles.

The campaign is live at Kickstarter Early bird offers and some discounts will be applied in exchange for the strong support.

For more information, please visit https://www.boslla.com or contact Bruce Lin, at support@boslla.com.