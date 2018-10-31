Fraser Suites Top Glory, Shanghai Celebrates 10th Anniversary in Shanghai

Fraser Suites Top Glory, Shanghai: Our commitment to our guests is as fresh as the first day ten years ago.

Fraser Suites Top Glory, Shanghai: Our commitment to our guests is as fresh as the first day ten years ago.

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fraser Suites Top Glory, Shanghai held a celebrating event in Shanghai for its 10th anniversary on October 28th and extended its gratitude to the guests and staff for their long-lasting support. The glamorous event was attended by 260 guests, staff, and company officials, including Mr. Choe Peng Sum, CEO of Frasers Hospitality and Mr. Huang Guiqin, Deputy Manager of Hotel Management Department, COFCO Land Limited.

Fraser Suites Top Glory, Shanghai has 185 2-bed and 3-bed luxury suites, measuring 211-360m2. Located in the bustling Lujiazui CBD financial district by the Huangpu River, the property gives the guests a spectacular view of the river and the Bund. Meanwhile, adjacent to landmarks like Shanghai Tower, Shanghai World Financial Center and Jinmao Tower where numerous Fortune 500 companies are gathered, the property is highly favored by business elites, including Fortune 500 CEOs.

At the event, Mrs. Chan, a long-stay guest of the property, recalled, “We’ve been living here since its opening and we loved it. We enjoyed its cross-cultural community where we were acquainted with friends from around the world. And the staff were always considerate and prepared to meet our daily needs.”

“Our long-stay guests stayed with us for 3.5 years on average, and over 80% of them are with their family. Our attraction lies not only in the advantaged location or wonderful facilities, but also in the extraordinary services provided by our professional staff, whom have made the property the second home of our guests,” said Madam Zhao Xuhong, CFO of COFCO Land Limited Shanghai and Mr. Choe Peng Sum, CEO of Frasers Hospitality.

Fraser Suites Top Glory, Shanghai has been living to its core values of “Collaboration, Recognize, Real & Respectful”, which has empowered its growth in the past decade. “I thank our guests and staff for staying with us, without whom our achievements could not have been possible. Let’s join hands as we look forward to the coming decade,” said Mr. Michael Tam, General Manager of Fraser Suites Top Glory, Shanghai.

About Frasers Hospitality

Frasers Hospitality is a global hospitality operator with properties across Australia, Southeast Asia, North Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Europe.