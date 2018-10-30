Natixis Investment Managers Summit to Feature Five Former Heads of State or Government

Jean Raby, CEO of Natixis Investment Managers, and broadcaster Ayo Akinwolere discuss the Natixis Investment Managers Summit, which will feature five former heads of state or government

Jean Raby, CEO of Natixis Investment Managers, and broadcaster Ayo Akinwolere discuss the Natixis Investment Managers Summit, which will feature five former heads of state or government

PARIS & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natixis Investment Managers today announced its inaugural Natixis Investment Managers Summit, which will take place on November 7 in Paris, will feature five former heads of state or government among a roster of 70 leading experts and unconventional thinkers from around the world discussing themes underlying “The New Geopolitical World Order.”

Laurent Mignon, Chairman of the Management Board of Groupe BPCE, François Riahi, Chief Executive Officer of Natixis, and Jean Raby, Chief Executive Officer of Natixis Investment Managers, will welcome over 500 attendees to the summit, which will convene thought leaders from investing, finance, technology, business, policy and academia to address the economic and geopolitical trends that are reshaping business, society and investing.

“The Natixis Investment Managers Summit is designed to embody how we do business in the asset management world, bringing a wide range of expert voices together to challenge conventional thinking. Our speakers are diverse and sometimes unconventional and provocative, but always insightful and willing to challenge the status quo,” said Jean Raby. “Our clients expect differentiated perspectives and long-term thinking, so our Summit is somewhat unique by design for gatherings of this type. Rather than focus on short-term trends, we have tailored our agenda to address critical topics that will affect the world – and the world of investing – for generations to come.”

François Riahi added: “At Natixis, we aim to build a sustainable and durable business model by supporting our clients over the long-term. The Natixis Investment Managers Summit was conceived on this basis, aiming to bring context to today’s economic and political oscillations, and so help our clients to make informed decisions tomorrow.”

The Summit’s first plenary discussion will feature a dialog between Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos with former U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights and Prince of the Royal Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Zeid Ra’ad Al-Hussein. The session, “The New Geopolitical World Order,” will tackle the increasingly complex realm of international relations and how governments and institutions can use their authority to stabilize the balance of power.

The capstone discussion of the Summit, “The World in the Making: A Presidential Perspective,” will feature a remarkable and historic dialogue between three former European heads of state or government: former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder. The trio will bring to bear their experience in office to discuss today’s critical issues, their vision for the future, and their advice for leaders in a turbulent world in a session moderated by French broadcaster Marie Drucker and Jean Raby.

Other discussions include:

“The Future of Europe,” with Former Prime Minister of Belgium and current Brexit negotiator for the EU Parliament, Guy Verhofstadt; former German Minister of Defense and of Economics and Technology, Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg; and Alina Polyakova, Rubenstein Fellow at The Brookings Institution and professor at Johns Hopkins University, moderated by British-Nigerian broadcaster, Ayo Akinwolere, who will also be master of ceremonies for the Summit.

“Ten Years After the Crisis: The Fallout and the Future,” will feature two of the central players from the crisis and another who predicted it years ahead of time: the U.K.’s former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Alistair Darling; Chris Dodd, a Senior Counsel at the law firm Arnold & Porter and a former U.S. Senator who co-authored the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; and Ann Pettifor, Director of Prime Economics.

“The U.S. Mid-Term Elections: Instant Analysis” will feature former Chief of Staff to U.S. President George W. Bush, Andrew H. Card, Jr.; French political analyst Nicole Bacharan, and the Head of International for Dow Jones Media Group, Francesco Guerrera; moderated by Natixis Investment Managers’ Chief Market Strategist, David Lafferty.

“The Power of Migration and Demography,” with Joseph Coughlin, Director of the MIT AgeLab; Ertharin Cousin, the Payne Distinguished Lecturer at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and former Executive Director of the World Food Programme; and Jean-Christophe Dumont, Head of the International Migration Division of the OECD; moderated by Anne-Laurence Roucher, Deputy CEO and Head of Development and Operations for Mirova, an investment affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers.

The Natixis Investment Managers Summit will offer more than 20 sessions in all, including discussions of key issues such as global trade, artificial intelligence, China’s emerging leadership in the new geopolitical order, cybersecurity, blockchain, social media and democracy, energy geopolitics, biomedical research and advanced technologies.

For more information about the Natixis Investment Managers Summit, visit http://im.natixis.com/summit or follow #NatixisSummit on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of 27 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active ThinkingSM to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis ranks among the world’s largest asset management firms1 ($988.4B / €846.5 billion AUM2).

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is a subsidiary of Natixis. Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, Natixis is a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Natixis Investment Managers’ affiliated investment management firms and distribution and service groups include Active Index Advisors®;3 AEW; AlphaSimplex Group; Axeltis; Darius Capital Partners; DNCA Investments;4 Dorval Asset Management;5 Gateway Investment Advisers; H2O Asset Management;5 Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles & Company; Managed Portfolio Advisors®;4 McDonnell Investment Management; Mirova;6 MV Credit; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond;6 Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; Vega Investment Managers; and Natixis Private Equity Division, which includes Seventure Partners, Naxicap Partners, Alliance Entreprendre, Euro Private Equity, Caspian Private Equity;7 and Eagle Asia Partners. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit the company’s website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers includes all of the investment management and distribution entities affiliated with Natixis Distribution, L.P. and Natixis Investment Managers S.A.

Natixis Distribution, L.P. is a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliates of Natixis Investment Managers.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2018 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 16th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2017.

2 Net asset value as of June 30, 2018. Assets under management (“AUM”), as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets and other types of non-regulatory AUM.

3 A division of Natixis Advisors, L.P.

4 A brand of DNCA Finance.

5 A subsidiary of Ostrum Asset Management.

6 Operated in the U.S. through Ostrum Asset Management U.S., LLC.

7 Caspian Private Equity is a joint venture between Natixis Investment Managers, L.P. and Caspian Management Holdings, LLC.

2286698.1.1