JM Family Enterprises Celebrates 50 Years of Family

Over the course of its 50-year history, JM Family Enterprises has grown from 11 associates into a $15.1 billion diversified automotive corporation. Take a look at our history and our future in the automotive industry. (Video: Business Wire)

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On October 26, 1968, automotive legend Jim Moran signed an agreement in Japan establishing Southeast Toyota Distributors, LLC as the exclusive Toyota distributor in five southeastern states.

That milestone moment led to the creation of what is now parent company JM Family Enterprises, Inc., a $15.1 billion diversified automotive company with more than 4,200 associates across North America that was built on Jim Moran’s guiding philosophy of the 3Cs - consideration, cooperation and communication. These principles, along with innovation and accountability, comprise JM Family’s core values today.

JM Family regularly ranks as one of the largest private companies in the U.S. and has been named on FORTUNE Magazine’s “Best Companies to Work For” 20 years in a row. In addition to Southeast Toyota Distributors, the family of companies also includes JM&A Group, World Omni Financial Corp., Southeast Toyota Finance and JM Lexus.

“As we reflect on the past 50 years, we know our success continues to be driven by our dedicated associates and the core values instilled in our company by Jim Moran,” said Brent Burns, president and CEO, JM Family. “Looking forward, we will remain committed to our associate-first culture, strive to demonstrate leadership in our businesses, continuously find new ways to innovate and positively impact the communities where our associates live and work.”

In addition to taking care of one another, emphasizing hard work and always preparing for the future, when founding the company Jim Moran believed strongly in the importance of giving back. In this spirit of giving, and in recognition of its 50th anniversary, JM Family:

Has made $50,000 in contributions to charitable organizations in all of its major business locations, for a total of $300,000. Donations were announced to coincide with anniversary celebrations throughout the year. Beneficiaries align with JM Family's corporate philanthropy, which is focused on four areas of giving – empowering families and nurturing children, providing for essential needs, promoting education and preserving the environment.

Make a charitable contribution to and work with Arbor Day Foundation and other local conservation groups across its footprint to facilitate the planting of more than 1,000 trees, shrubs and other vegetation. These efforts will not only beautify the surroundings, but also provide benefits such as cleaner air, shade and lower energy costs.

JM Family is currently:

No. 20 on Forbes list of largest private companies in the U.S.

list of largest private companies in the U.S. No. 51 by FORTUNE® magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in the U.S., its 20 th consecutive year on the list.

consecutive year on the list. Frequently recognized by Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace culture, on several lists including Best Workplaces for Millennials and Best Workplaces for Diversity.

Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fla., with major U.S. operations in Jacksonville and Margate, Fla.; Commerce and Alpharetta, Ga.; Mobile, Ala.; and St. Louis, Mo.

North American field force of 800 strong.

Southeast Toyota Distributors (Established 1968), the world’s largest independent distributor of Toyota vehicles:

Began with 42 Toyota dealerships in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and North and South Carolina, it now has 177 dealers in the five-state region.

Accounts for nearly 20 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold in the U.S.

Sold more than 10.5 million vehicles and in excess of $13 billion in parts.

Retains its position as the No. 1 Toyota private distributor in the world and the No. 1 selling nameplate in the Southeast.

JM&A Group (Established 1978), celebrating 40 years in the finance and insurance (F&I) industry and serving more than 3,700 automotive dealerships nationwide:

Additionally, the company has nearly 750 associates, including a dedicated sales force of 300+ associates who support process implementation for dealer operations and digital sales strategies.

Sold over 44 million vehicle-related service and maintenance contracts.

$432 million in total claims paid and $2.1 billion in invested reserves.

Answered 80 percent of claims called within 20 seconds.

12.3 million active contracts nationwide.

Southeast Toyota Finance (Established 1981), private captive offering automotive financial products to Toyota dealerships supplied by Southeast Toyota Distributors:

Originated nearly 4 million consumer loans and leases totaling approximately $89 billion.

Assigned a long-term rating of BBB+ and a short-term rating of A-2 by Standard & Poor’s.

Parent company World Omni Financial Corp. also has subsidiary DataScan, a global industry leader, providing clarity to wholesale loan accounting and managing risk with a holistic auditing solution.

JM Lexus (Established 1989), Lexus Plus Dealership:

As a sales process innovator, JM Lexus is the first Lexus Plus dealership in the southeastern U.S. and one of only 13 in the nation. Lexus Plus is a revolutionary new experience with a single point of contact from start to finish, and the best price up front with no dealer fees.

Sold more than 190,000 new and pre-owned vehicles.

Its world-class service facility has serviced 2.2 million vehicles.

For more information on JM Family’s 50th anniversary and its history, visit 50YearsofFamily.com.

About JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

JM Family Enterprises, Inc., founded by Jim Moran in 1968, is marking its milestone anniversary during 2018 with a 50 Years of Family celebration. Over the course of its 50-year history, JM Family has grown from 11 associates into a $15.1 billion diversified automotive corporation with more than 4,200 associates and is currently ranked No. 20 on Forbes’ list of America’s Largest Private Companies. It is also ranked No. 55 by FORTUNE® as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For®, its 20th consecutive year on the list.

Its primary subsidiaries include: Southeast Toyota Distributors, the world’s largest independent distributor of Toyota vehicles; JM&A Group, one of the leading independent providers of finance and insurance (F&I) products in the automotive industry; World Omni Financial Corp., a diversified financial services company with subsidiaries Southeast Toyota Finance and DataScan; and JM Lexus. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fla., JM Family has major U.S. operations in Jacksonville and Margate, Fla.; Commerce and Alpharetta, Ga.; Mobile, Ala.; and St. Louis, Mo. Interact with JM Family at Facebook.com/JMFamilyEnterprises.