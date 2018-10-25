The LCA and LCX, CNIM’s new amphibious crafts, increase the operational capabilities of motherships. Copyright CNIM

CNIM's LCX can accommodate anti-submarine and mine warfare detachments to support reconnaissance, identification and threat-neutralisation. Copyright CNIM

CNIM's LCA is designed to transfer equipment and people ashore efficiently from the mothership (NATO or Makassar-class). Copyright CNIM

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the occasion of Euronaval 2018, CNIM announces the launch of two families of crafts: the Landing Crafts Assault or LCA, for Ground Forces projection; and Landing Crafts X-missions or LCX, a versatile, fast offshore vessel designed to fulfill Naval Forces’ needs.

CNIM designed the new generation of vessels to provide operational versatility for a mothership working alongside the L-CAT® Ship-to-Shore.

The LCA, operational support for Ground Forces

Robust, reliable, roll-on roll-off and travelling at 13 knots with a 65-tons payload (80 tons maximum), the LCA is designed to transfer equipment and people ashore efficiently from the mothership (NATO or Makassar-class).

Like all CNIM amphibious crafts, the LCA can beach in very shallow water (~1m). With excellent mobility and maneuverability, the LCA lands and picks up Ground Forces in record time during amphibious assault operations. Its superior seaworthiness and the ergonomic design of the command space improve crew comfort and operational availability.

The LCA are easy to build and maintain. CNIM uses local partners, provides shipyard teams with technical support and teaches the crew how to control, operate and maintain the vessels.

The LCX, a major asset to Naval Forces

Operated from a NATO amphibious ship, with extremely high degrees of seaworthiness and maneuvrability and designed with a 360° command bridge, the LCX can accommodate anti-submarine and mine warfare detachments to support reconnaissance, identification and threat-neutralisation.

Its high speed (20 to 35 kts) and high payload capacity (40 tons) make the LCX a major asset to Naval Forces.

A superbly versatile vessel, the LCX was also designed to take part in logistics operations conducted by Forces projection vessels such as the L-CAT and LCA. In this particular context, it also has the capability to offload nautical amphibious resources as it approaches the coast line.