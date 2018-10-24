RyderGyde Makes it Easier than Ever to Rent a Commercial Truck

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R), a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, announced today that RyderGyde™ is available to its more than 36,000 commercial rental customers. RyderGyde, which already has more than 4,000 users, is a free mobile application and the only one of its kind allowing users to do everything from compare real-time fuel rates to conveniently schedule shop services—all from their smartphone or tablet.

“Ryder is consistently finding ways to enhance its customer experience as we ultimately want to improve their lives and jobs,” said Dennis Cooke, President of Fleet Management Solutions, Ryder. “Whether they rent our trucks, manage a fleet, or drive our vehicles, we are committed to continually enhance the way that customers interact with Ryder, and always strive to make it as easy as possible to do business with us. RyderGyde is a result of constantly listening to our customers and understanding their challenges.”

With RyderGyde, rental customers can use the mobile application to quickly rent a commercial truck from Ryder Rental locations across the United States. Customers can also use RyderGyde to contact Ryder Roadside Assistance for any help needed on the road.

RyderGyde users can also view their Ryder contracted fuel rates and rates of other fueling stations to empower them to make the right decisions regarding their fueling. To create an even more robust fueling solution, Ryder customers can also log their fuel receipts using image reading technology within RyderGyde to quickly enter and store the information. The RyderGyde fuel receipt capture feature mitigates challenges around fuel tax reporting.

RyderGyde offers a complete suite of functionality to help fleet managers, renters, and drivers to manage their fleet. Within RyderGyde, users can schedule maintenance appointments in 60 seconds or less, access valuable information on their fleet, contact roadside assistance, view used vehicles inventory, and easily find Ryder locations.

With RyderGyde, customers, drivers, fleet owners, and fleet managers have a customized, streamlined digital experience to more efficiently manage and act on their fleets. RyderGyde is one of the many ways Ryder is addressing disruption in the industry, including the growing need for on-demand information and fleet services.

The RyderGyde™ app is available on iOS and Android devices, and can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more, visit ryder.com/rydergyde.

About Ryder

Ryder is a FORTUNE 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. Ryder’s stock (NYSE:R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder has been named among FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies, and has been recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally-friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, and world-class safety and security programs. The Company is a proud member of the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, supporting national and local disaster preparedness and response efforts. For more information, visit www.ryder.com, and follow us on our Online Newsroom and social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

