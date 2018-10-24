Introducing Walabot HOME: A New Senior Care Smart Home Device for Fall Detection

TEL AVIV, Israel & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vayyar Imaging, the global leader in 3D sensor imaging technology that makes it possible to see through objects, today announced the launch of Walabot HOME. Poised to radically change the future of digital health monitoring, Walabot HOME detects if a person has fallen and automatically places a call for help, without requiring any wearables. Walabot HOME is Vayyar’s flagship product in a new line of smart home devices being developed to ensure seniors stay connected when it matters most: in case of emergency. Click here to see how this new product works.

According to the CDC, in the United States alone, 29 million people over 65 fall in a year, resulting in seven million injuries. Despite the risk, most people do not want to wear any kind of fall detection device. In comparison, there are around 70,000 household fires per year, yet almost every home has a smoke detector. Vayyar has created Walabot HOME to eliminate the need to carry a fall detection device by discreetly monitoring for a fall; it operates in the background of the home just like a smoke detector sensor. Simply place it on the wall and forget about it, but in the case of a fall, it will call loved ones for help. Additionally, individuals can place a call to their emergency contact at any time with simply the push of a button on their Walabot HOME device.

Raviv Melamed, Co-founder, CEO and Chairman of Vayyar, said: “There is a staggering number of adults who fall in their own homes every year. Most falls happen without anybody else knowing that the event occurred. People want to feel comfortable in their homes without the burden of needing to wear a pendant or medical alert device, but they still want the security of knowing that they can get help if they need it. Walabot HOME is so effective because people can set it up and then relax, feeling secure in the knowledge it’s there just in case.”

Walabot HOME is easy to install and does not require further action once it’s been setup. The device uses advanced, low-power radio wave technology, similar to Wi-Fi, instead of cameras, to monitor individuals’ movements. This ensures occupants maintain their privacy, especially in locations where falls are more likely to happen, such as bathrooms. Walabot HOME also works in a wide range of conditions that cameras cannot, including steam and darkness, and can sense through objects like curtains and glass walls.

Walabot HOME is available at www.walabot.com/walabot-home for a one-time payment of $249 - no monthly fees! It can also be paid for in installments. The device is controlled with the free Walabot HOME mobile app available on iOS and Android. Click here for photos and media assets.

About Walabot HOME

Walabot HOME is Vayyar Imaging’s first smart home product designed to help older adults safely and conveniently maintain control over their lives at home. A thin, minimalist device that attaches to an interior wall, Walabot HOME uses a high-tech sensor to monitor occupant motion and detect falls. The device uses radio waves rather than cameras, so occupants maintain their privacy, especially in sensitive locations such as bathrooms and bedrooms. With Walabot HOME, older adults can feel better simply knowing Walabot HOME is there for them in case they need it. Visit http://www.walabot.com/walabot-home to learn more.

About Vayyar Imaging

Vayyar Imaging is the global leader for imaging and sensing applications with its cutting-edge 3D imaging sensor technology. Vayyar's sensors quickly and easily look into objects or any defined volume and detect even the slightest anomalies and movements to bring highly sophisticated imaging capabilities to many industries. Utilizing a state-of-the-art embedded chip and advanced imaging algorithms, Vayyar’s mission is to help people worldwide improve their health, safety and quality of life using mobile, low-cost, and safe 3D imaging sensors. Visit www.vayyar.com to learn more.