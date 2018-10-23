T-Mobile Doubles Hurricane Recovery Donations During MLB World Series

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--There’s no better time to be a baseball fan. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the company is doubling its Home Runs for Hurricane Recovery (#HR4HR) donations during the MLB World Series. T-Mobile will now donate $10,000 for every home run to Team Rubicon, plus $2 every time anyone – T-Mobile customer or not – posts the #HR4HR hashtag to Twitter or Instagram.

With the help of baseball fans everywhere this past year, the Un-carrier has raised over $4 million for Team Rubicon, a non-profit that unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams in communities struck by disaster. T-Mobile just released a gripping new ad featuring legendary sportscaster Vin Scully, highlighting the impact Team Rubicon and T-Mobile have made in devastated communities this hurricane season.

And, #HR4HR continues to help those in need – as recently as this past month, when Hurricane Michael made landfall. Thanks to the campaign, Team Rubicon volunteers were able to deploy a reconnaissance team to Panama City, FL in the immediate aftermath to identify hard-hit communities and provide clean-up assistance at zero cost to impacted residents.

To show additional support, T-Mobile customers can contribute to recovery efforts by donating directly through Text to Give:

Text MICHAEL to 90999 to donate $10 to the American Red Cross

Text DISASTER to 20222 to donate $10 to the Volunteer Florida Foundation

Text FLORENCE to 90999 to donate $10 to the American Red Cross

Text FLORENCE to 501501 to donate $10 to United Way South Carolina

Text HURRICANE to 20222 to donate $25 to Save the Children

For more information on #HR4HR, please visit https://www.t-mobile.com/MLB.

