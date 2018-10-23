bleizeRIDE is one upcoming disruption in ground transportation for business and leisure

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As many of you know Ride Rebels is a mobile app, providing affordable and prompt limousine rides at your fingertips. For the past few months the Calgary based company has been in the process of re-branding Ride Rebels as bleizeRIDE. As per the company spokesperson, “our new name, bleizeRIDE, is more synonymous with the work we do and better represents the industry we serve”. The app is now available on iOS and Android platforms.

bleizeRIDE provides quality chauffeured services at your fingertip. Key features of the app -

Every ride on bleizeRIDE is through licensed operator network, making it extremely safe as compared with TNCs

Experience true luxury with professional chauffeurs

Uplifting the service level with regulatory compliance

Enhancing trust with price transparency

Lowering the ride cost through economy of scale as well as using “Name Your Price” option

“Current users of Ride Rebels App only need to download the new app, bleizeRIDE, and can use their existing credentials. BleizeRIDE is extremely user friendly with features such as Name your price, hourly booking or point to point booking. Users can select vehicles (Sedan, SUVs, Limos, buses, and Vintage cars) depending on occasion and their choice. App shows actual pictures and features of each vehicle. We can bring the overall cost of limo rides down by effectively leveraging operator’s sitting inventory and bring safety and quality back into the mainstream. We are also proud to empower fragmented chauffeured industry with the best technological platform to be able to stand together against TNCs”, says Dhananjay Pankaj (DJ), CEO of bleizeRIDE.

bleizeRIDE plans to enter into Toronto market next month, followed by other cities in Canada and the United States in 2019. For the past few years the limousine industry is going through a tough time by losing ground to technology companies. With bleizeRIDE providing one single platform for licensed operators across the globe, the company believes to revive the overall limousine industry. The app will empower operators of any size by levelling the playing field for them against giant transportation network companies. Technology will enable to pass on the benefits to customers in the form of cheaper rides without compromising on safety, quality and cleanliness.

To learn more, visit www.bleizeRIDE.com or explore App video.