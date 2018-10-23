Ellucian Pathways Scholarship Opens for Applications

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, announced today that applications are being accepted for the Ellucian Pathways Scholarship; which will award a total of $50,000 dispersed to more than 20 students of institutions with guided pathways programs. The scholarship is designed to provide financial support to enrolled students in an effort to help them complete their studies.

Students today often juggle the demands of school and life—which can include employment, families, financial obligations, and more—in their pursuit of higher education. Oftentimes these students are forced to make difficult financial choices that can put their desire to achieve a better future at risk.

In an effort to improve completion rates and ensure certification or degree attainment many institutions have created pathways programs that help guide students to success, as well as finish on-time and with less debt. The Ellucian Pathways Scholarship is designed to reach students in these guided pathways programs who may not have otherwise had the opportunity to continue their education.

“At Ellucian, we believe in the power of education and its ability to transform lives, as well as positively impact local communities and the economy overall,” said Jackie Yeaney, Chief Marketing Officer, Ellucian. “Programs like guided pathways are vital to get students to graduation as quickly as possible, and Ellucian is excited to offer this scholarship to help them reach their full potential.”

To apply, eligible students simply submit a two minute video sharing their story, education goals, and the impact higher education has on their life. Institutions interested in the Ellucian Pathways Scholarship must also apply and encourage students to submit compelling videos to determine the recipients of the scholarship.

The deadline for scholarship applications is Wednesday, November 28, 2018. Additional details on the scholarship and submission can be found at https://www.ellucian.com/scholarship.

