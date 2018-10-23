WeatherBug Introduces New Augmented Reality Feature to Show How the Air Particles around You Truly Look Like

Example of new WeatherBug Augmented Reality feature that shows how the air particles around you look like.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeatherBug (a GroundTruth company), a leading weather site and mobile app continues to deliver innovative features to the 20 million users of their mobile app. Developed using Amazon Sumerian, WeatherBug has created a new augmented reality (AR) feature of Air Quality that gives users an eye-opening view of what the air around them truly looks like. Users can view magnified air particles in 3D that are floating around them rather than having to rely on interpreting the weather data.

Amazon Sumerian allows WeatherBug to develop AR in a powerful yet flexible environment, all in the AWS cloud. For Olivier Vincent, President and General Manager of WeatherBug, the power of Amazon Sumerian lies within the agile framework to edit and release features instantly.

"We are very excited to introduce this new Augmented Reality technology into the WeatherBug experience. We are impressed with the potential of AR to make the experience more real and visceral. Additionally, we think the combination of power and flexibility offered by the Amazon Sumerian platform gives us the opportunity to create more interesting weather related experiences." - Oliver Vincent

WeatherBug’s new augmented reality feature elevates the launch of their latest Air Quality feature. It leverages AI to bring users real-time and hyperlocal air quality data.

“WeatherBug has tapped the power of AR to help users see the weather around them in a way that they can act upon. We are looking forward to continuing the collaboration to deliver on the vision for creating a more immersive and actionable experience around weather using AR and AI.” - Kyle Roche, General Manager of Amazon Sumerian

Do you have allergies, asthma or concerns about pollution levels? WeatherBug’s mobile app provides a personal, real-time, location-specific air quality index designed to keep you informed. WeatherBug understands that air pollution affects millions of people worldwide and wants to raise awareness on its long term health effects and how it impacts our daily lives. With the help of the AR feature, users can now grasp the bigger picture of what the air looks like around them and can take the right precautions to minimize their exposure to harmful airborne pollutants. Available for iOS and Android smartphones, WeatherBug ultimately wants to help their users make healthier decisions for themselves and their families.

This AR functionality is powered by Amazon Sumerian, a service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that enables developers to create and run VR, AR, and 3D applications quickly and easily without requiring any specialized programming or 3D graphics expertise.

About WeatherBug

Established in 1993, WeatherBug is a popular weather site and mobile app reporting hyperlocal and live weather data to consumer users. With over 20 million unique users per month, WeatherBug’s vision is to deliver the ultimate weather experiences for all aspects of people’s lives. The WeatherBug app is a top rated weather app – ranking #1 in the app stores. In 2016, WeatherBug was named best weather app by MediaPost’s Appy awards. WeatherBug is owned and operated by GroundTruth, the leading global location technology platform. Learn more: www.weatherbug.com

About GroundTruth

GroundTruth is the leading location platform that leverages data and insights to drive business performance. Using its proprietary Blueprints technology, GroundTruth is able to learn about mobile users and reach them at the right place and right time, ultimately helping companies inform their marketing decisions, increase sales, and grow their businesses. Through its data foundation, GroundTruth sees 2 out of 3 smartphone users in the U.S. and more than 30 billion physical visits annually across 21 countries globally. Learn more: www.groundtruth.com