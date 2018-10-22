Xerox 2018 Global Corporate Social Responsibility Report Showcases Commitment to Sustainability, Social Investment, Governance

Newly published CSR Report highlights Xerox innovation and smart investments that create products and services to help customers be more productive, profitable and sustainable. (Photo: Business Wire)

Xerox's Global CSR report focuses on the company's initiatives in sustainable services and products. One example features a program "You print one, we'll plant one"; through a partnership with PrintReleaf, Xerox customers can reduce their overall environmental footprint and help global reforestation.

Xerox's Global CSR report focuses on the company's initiatives in sustainable services and products. One example features a program "You print one, we'll plant one"; through a partnership with PrintReleaf, Xerox customers can reduce their overall environmental footprint and help global reforestation.

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xerox (NYSE:XRX) published its 2018 Global Corporate Social Responsibility Report detailing the impact of the company’s sustainability efforts across operations in 160 countries.

Highlights from this year’s report include:

Earlier this year, the company published the first ever 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Progress Report, a data-driven and evergreen summary of goals and performance in the environment, social and governance categories. The progress report was created to enhance stakeholder communication and provide an easy to use reference that will provide real-time, updated data as well as goals for each category.

Xerox is announcing two new sustainability goals: reducing energy use by 25 percent and also by 2025, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 25 percent from the 2016 baseline.

“Xerox is an iconic company driven by innovation, the smart investments that create the products and services to help our customers be more productive, profitable and sustainable,” said John Visentin, vice chairman and CEO, Xerox.

The Global CSR report focuses on how Xerox is constantly innovating for sustainable services and products to improve productivity through new technologies that connect the physical and digital worlds without adversely affecting the environment, human health and safety. As an example, Xerox launched a program “You print one, we’ll plant one”; through a partnership with PrintReleaf, Xerox customers can reduce their overall environmental footprint and help global reforestation.

Annually Xerox looks at its approach and performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities supporting social, economic and environmental dimensions. This report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and aligns in part with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established in 2015.

For more information about Xerox’s citizenship activities, visit www.xerox.com/citizenship.

Click to Tweet

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation is a technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. We understand what’s at the heart of sharing information – and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the integration of paper and digital, the increasing requirement for mobility, and the need for seamless integration between work and personal worlds. Every day, our innovative print technologies and intelligent work solutions help people communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/xerox, http://connect.blogs.xerox.com, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® and Xerox and Design® are trademarks of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.