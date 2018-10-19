‘Built Ford Proud’: New Ad Campaign Kicks Off Onslaught of New Vehicles Headed to Ford Dealers

Ford, working with advertising agency Wieden + Kennedy, created a multi-channel campaign infused with pride, confidence and a touch of swagger, highlighting the company’s strong legacy of award-winning cars, trucks and utilities, advanced technology and ambitions to lead in a future of smart vehicles for a smart world.

Ford, working with advertising agency Wieden + Kennedy, created a multi-channel campaign infused with pride, confidence and a touch of swagger, highlighting the company’s strong legacy of award-winning cars, trucks and utilities, advanced technology and ambitions to lead in a future of smart vehicles for a smart world.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ford this weekend kicks off its new “Built Ford Proud” advertising campaign highlighting the innovation and manufacturing might of America’s favorite automotive brand ahead of an onslaught of all-new vehicles coming in 2019.

Ford, working with advertising agency Wieden + Kennedy, created a multi-channel campaign infused with pride, confidence and a touch of swagger, highlighting the company’s strong legacy of award-winning cars, trucks and utilities, advanced technology and ambitions to lead in a future of smart vehicles for a smart world.

“Every Ford employee I know comes to work each day proud to drive a Ford vehicle and to build great products, services and experiences for our customers,” said Joy Falotico, Ford group vice president and chief marketing officer. “That’s at the heart of this campaign.”

The first television spots feature acclaimed actor Bryan Cranston and they air beginning this weekend during NCAA football on Saturday, along with a comprehensive online campaign. The campaign runs through 2019 across broadcast, digital and print channels.

The new ads usher in Ford’s onslaught of new vehicles in the hot-selling SUV and truck segments, including the Ranger pickup, which starts production this month at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant, and the new Escape and Explorer on sale next year.

More than 3,000 Ford dealers previewed the first ads earlier this week during Ford’s annual dealer gathering in Las Vegas.

Ford also worked with its Marketing Dealer Advisory Board – which includes dealers from across the U.S. – on the campaign strategy and creative execution, which includes national and regional ads and digital content. These dealers endorsed “Built Ford Proud” for its fresh approach and attitude, bringing to life the soul of the Ford brand as well as the company.

“This is what it means to fly the Blue Oval,” said Sam Pack, owner of Sam Pack Five Star Ford dealer group. “I’m proud to play a small part in the Ford family, giving back to the community and seeing how excited owners are to drive Ford vehicles and to have new products in the hottest segments about to go on sale.”

The ads are the first output following the redesign of Ford’s global marketing.

The straight-talking spots emphasize Ford’s unique family heritage, manufacturing excellence and history of innovation. The campaign features six brand and nameplate ads – plus two full-line retail TV spots. These include:

A 60-second ad that introduces the world to “Built Ford Proud” and delivering new products and services, not promises

A 30-second ad that conveys the pride and brand promise found in Ford’s iconic Blue Oval

A 30-second ad that summarizes the feeling only Ford customers can expect when they buy a new Ford car, truck or utility vehicle

Winning Portfolio

Ford’s new lineup of vehicles will include more hybrid models, more electric vehicle choices and all with Ford’s Co-Pilot360, the most advanced suite of standard driver- assist technology.

In addition to Ranger, Escape and Explorer, Ford also is launching in 2019 the new Mustang GT500, new F-Series Super Duty and new Transit full-size van. An all-new fully electric performance utility is coming in 2020.

Better Customer Experience

Ford also is introducing new customer service actions aimed at making vehicle ownership easier and hassle-free, while recognizing customer loyalty with a new rewards program, similar to those offered by airlines, coffee and financial services companies.

“Instead of attracting customers to showrooms with incentives and conquest offers, we are shifting to a customer loyalty program modeled after frequent flyer rewards,” said Mark LaNeve, vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service. “We want their experience with Ford vehicles to be worry-free and seamless.”

FordPass Rewards, available through the FordPass app and set to launch in early 2019, will allow customers a means of earning points that can be used toward sales, service and other experiences. There will be more to come on FordPass Rewards in 2019.

Customers also will benefit from the company’s fitness actions to reduce manufacturing complexity. The time to order new vehicles is expected to be significantly reduced, ensuring dealers and customers get the latest vehicles more quickly.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 201,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.