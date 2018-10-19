ADDING MULTIMEDIA Vivint Smart Home Teams Up with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz for “Letters to Utah” Campaign

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vivint Smart Home, a leading smart home company, today announced a multi-year partnership with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz. The agreement brings together Vivint, a premier partner of the Jazz with the Vivint Smart Home Arena, and the NBA superstars to collaborate on several advertising and marketing campaigns.

Vivint Smart Home will tip off the partnership with a “Letters to Utah” campaign, launching today, which will appear on Jazz TV broadcasts and social media. A creative spin on the farewell messages that have become commonplace among NBA players who switch teams, “Letters to Utah” features Mitchell and Gobert sharing what they love about playing in Utah and excitement for what they are building in the state.

“It’s become a tradition for athletes to write farewell letters when they leave a city—instead, Donovan and Rudy are sending letters at the start of a new season in the state that has become their second home,” said Nate Randle, chief marketing officer at Vivint Smart Home. “Utah is lucky to have two of the best players in the NBA, and their commitment to their team and the community goes above and beyond. We’re honored to have them represent our brand and share what it means to feel at home.”

Last season, Mitchell and Gobert led the Jazz to the second round of the playoffs, capping standout individual seasons for the duo. In his first season, Mitchell won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest and was the runner-up for the NBA Rookie of the Year award. He was also recently awarded an ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete. In his fifth season, Gobert received recognition as the NBA Defensive Player of the Year and was the top vote-getter for the NBA All-Defensive Team.

“Utah feels like home to us because of the way Jazz fans across the state have embraced us with open arms,” Mitchell said.

“We’re excited to team up with Vivint Smart Home to show why home is everything to us,” Gobert said.

The “Letters to Utah” campaign was directed by Rick McFarland of fiftyfilms with music composed by Lisle Moore of Garage Mahal Music.

To watch the “Letters to Utah” videos featuring Mitchell and Gobert, visit www.vivint.com/home-is-everything.

