Hoopit is Set to Change the Way You Watch Basketball

Now you can interact with the game you're watching in real-time, choose the next team to score, the player and the exact court location. (Photo: Business Wire)

Open Hoopit when you are watching the game and enjoy a whole new game experience that enables you to become, essentially, a part of the game. Hoopit. Don't Just Watch. Play.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With patent pending technology and registered design patents, the first-of-its-kind app enables live interaction with NBA and NCAA games. At any point during a live game, users can:

Predict the next successful field goal in real time

Select the team that scores next

Choose the player who makes the shot

Determine which zone on the court the shot will be taken

---

The unique interface, developed in conjunction with Frog design, allows users to make a quick and easy prediction, without being distracted from the live game.

Using advanced AI algorithms, the app determines in real time the probability of each prediction to happen and, depending on the outcome, it rewards the user with game coins and various in-app rewards.

The Hoopit app prides itself on social engagement, allowing players to challenge friends to duels and even create private leagues with their colleagues. Hoopit tracks the success of each individual user and stack ranks all statistics in a global hall of fame of prodigy predictors.

---

When there are no live picks or games available, users can practice general predictions over future games (winners, top scorer, total points etc.) and gain automatic access to in depth pre-game stats and analysis.

The app is free to download and play and there are no ads to interfere with the user experience. Players are able to enhance their war chest with exclusive in-app purchases.

----

“It was exciting to see the enthusiastic reception of the App during the NBA playoffs”, says Itay Barak, Co-Founder and CEO of Vivala Technologies. “Users easily accepted the challenge of pinpointing the location of scores, although this kind of interaction was never done before. We are happy to enhance the viewing experience of basketball fans throughout the world and looking forward to launching additional Apps catered to many other popular sports”.

ABOUT VIVALA TECHNOLOGIES

Vivala Technologies is a developer of sports related game titles with their HQ in Tel Aviv and a marketing office in Miami FL. Hoopit is the first App released out of a series of additional games currently under development, spanning a multitude of sporting verticals.

https://www.hoopit.app/

https://youtu.be/cGDgYH1QnsE