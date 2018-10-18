UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston as Part of New England Revolution Walking Challenge

The Revolution Academy hosted a soccer clinic for Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston this afternoon to showcase the NERF ENERGY Game Kits, a limited release game that tracks physical activity and rewards kids for being active. UnitedHealthcare is delivering 10,000 NERF ENERGY Game Kits to elementary schools and community organizations across the country, enabling children ages six to 12 to receive the kits at no cost. Eric Swain, vice president of UnitedHealthcare of New England (left) is pictured with Brian Bilello, president of the New England Revolution (Photo: Gretchen Ertl).

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedHealthcare donated 100 NERF ENERGY Game Kits, a limited-release game that tracks physical activity and rewards kids for being active, to Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston this afternoon as part of the “UnitedHealthcare Match Day Motion Challenge.”

As part of the Challenge, New England Revolution staff met the goal of taking 400,000 steps this past season. To encourage kids to adopt an active lifestyle early on, UnitedHealthcare and the Revolution Academy hosted a soccer clinic for the local Club kids to hone their soccer skills.

Each kit includes a NERF ENERGY Game Band, a NERF PRO FOAM soccer ball and instructions to download the NERF ENERGY RUSH mobile game to get kids moving. As children participate in physical activity, they earn “energy points” that are tracked by the activity band, and these points turn into screen time to play the mobile game on a smartphone or tablet.

The donation is part of a national initiative between Hasbro and UnitedHealthcare, featuring Hasbro’s NERF products, that encourages young people to become more active through “exergaming.” UnitedHealthcare is donating 10,000 NERF ENERGY Game Kits to elementary schools and community organizations across the country, enabling children ages six to 12 to receive the kits at no cost.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 5 on the 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past seven years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro & @HasbroNews) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston

Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston’s mission is to help young people, especially those who need us most, build strong character and realize their full potential as responsible citizens and leaders. We do this by providing: a safe haven filled with hope and opportunity, ongoing relationships with caring adults, and life-enhancing programs. Learn more at www.bgcb.org.

