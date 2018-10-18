Behavox Announces New Global Headquarters in New York City

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behavox, a pioneering artificial intelligence data analytics firm, today announced the relocation of its headquarters from London to New York City, in order to accommodate rapid company growth, an increase in North American clients and New York’s close proximity to their new Montréal office. The new headquarters is located at 180 Maiden Lane, New York.

“This is an exciting time for Behavox and marks a huge milestone for the company, our employees and clients who will all benefit from the opportunities this expansion presents,” said Erkin Adylov, Behavox’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “The opportunities in New York City, notably top-of-class recruitment and business development, are extensive. We’re thrilled to call this progressive city our new home.”

Behavox’s machine learning software enables firms to search and generate immediate insights from enormous amounts of employee-generated data, including emails, text messages, trade data and voice calls, all tracked in real-time. Behavox is building the first behavioral operating system with an eventual focus extending well past compliance into areas like productivity, culture, and revenue generation.

Their new headquarters is located in the heart of the Financial District, a short walk from the New York Stock Exchange and overlooking the East River. The office will employ 100 people when at full capacity. Those interested in exploring career opportunities at Behavox can see job postings here or email their resume to info@behavox.com. Behavox also has offices in Montréal, Singapore, London and San Francisco.

About Behavox

Behavox is the people analytics company that gathers and interprets employee data in a corporate environment to understand the behavior of an organization. By aggregating and analyzing internal and external interactions and using cutting-edge software and machine learning Behavox can generate previously unidentifiable insights on: compliance and risk; culture and conduct; people performance; and sales and profits. Behavox works with forward thinking, multi-national businesses, financial institutions and investment firms. For more information, visit here.