PUR Donates 20,000 Faucet Filtration Systems to Newark, NJ Community

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PUR Water Filtration, a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE) business and the number one selling brand in lead filtration among filters certified to reduce lead,1 announced today that it is donating 20,000 faucet filtration systems and 500 water pitchers valued at more than $450,000 to the city of Newark, New Jersey. This donation reinforces PUR’s ongoing commitment to help families and communities nationwide reduce lead and other contaminants in their water. It also supports PUR’s mission to provide cleaner water to all through superior filtration.

In his press conference, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka thanked PUR for their donation. “It shows that the company’s not just in it for the bottom line but that they’re concerned about the health and welfare of the people of this community. We’re deeply indebted to them and appreciate their partnership,” he said.

PUR stepped in to donate their point-of-use faucet filtration systems and pitchers after learning that thousands of Newark families were experiencing high lead levels in their homes. This latest donation continues PUR’s history of helping communities and organizations with lead concerns. To date, the company has donated over $1.4 Million worth of product to support cities and organizations with water contamination issues.

“We’re proud to be able to donate our PUR faucet filtration systems to help those who are experiencing high levels of lead in their drinking water,” said PUR marketing vice president Deb Mudway. “Our PUR faucet filtration systems are NSF and WQA certified to remove 99% of lead and reduce over 70 other contaminants, more than any other brand. Hopefully, having our products in their homes will give residents peace of mind that they’re drinking cleaner water during these difficult times.”

About PUR:

Marketed by the Health and Home division of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE), PUR® is a leading brand in the at-home water filtration category for faucet water filters, water pitchers and dispensers, replacement filters, and refrigerator filters. MAXION® Filter Technology is PUR’s commitment to superior filtration performance and innovation, by using activated carbon and ion exchange to reduce more contaminants than any other brand. Certified by NSF International and the Water Quality Association for their contamination reduction, PUR’s filtration systems were the first to claim reduction of trace levels of pharmaceuticals identified in U.S. tap water. PUR’s water faucet filters are certified to reduce over 70 contaminants including 99% of lead, 96% of mercury and 92% of certain pesticides while their water filter pitchers and dispensers are certified to reduce 96% of mercury and 95% of certain industrial pollutants. For more information about PUR water filtration or PUR’s MAXION® Filter Technology, visit PUR.com or Facebook.com/PUR. To learn about the water quality where you live visit KnowYourWater.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited:

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO®, Hydro Flask®, Vicks®, Braun®, Honeywell®, PUR®, and Hot Tools®. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy Limited, please visit http://www.hotus.com/.

1 Based on Nielsen sales data for the 52 weeks ending 9/29/18