CORRECTING and REPLACING CAPTION Walmart and Sam’s Club Associates, Customers and Members Raise More Than $1 Billion for Sick and Injured Kids

Children's Miracle Network champion Nellie, 9, visits a Walmart in Salt Lake City during Walmart's Children's Miracle Network fundraiser. Children's Miracle Network Hospitals announced Oct 17 they've hit an unprecedented milestone in their more than 30 year relationship with Walmart and Sam's Club—$1 billion raised, the most ever by a North American company for a nonprofit.

WALMART AND SAM’S CLUB ASSOCIATES, CUSTOMERS AND MEMBERS RAISE MORE THAN $1 BILLION FOR SICK AND INJURED KIDS

Amount represents largest cash amount ever raised by a company for a nonprofit

Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, customers and members recently made history by raising more than $1 billion for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The fundraising total for the U.S. and Canada officially crossed the $1 billion mark during the recently concluded annual CMN Hospitals fundraising campaign at U.S. Walmart and Sam’s Club locations.

“Research done by Engage for Good shows that the cumulative $1 billion in cash raised for CMN Hospitals over the years by Walmart and Sam’s Club represents the largest amount ever raised for a nonprofit by one company in North America,” said David Hessekiel, president of Engage for Good, a trade group that tracks cross-sector efforts to generate positive social and business impacts.

Donations poured in Aug. 27 to Oct. 7, as Walmart and Sam’s Club associates at more than 5,000 locations held various in-store fundraising activities, and asked customers and members at the register to help kids live better. All the money raised directly benefits the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in that store or club’s community. Hospitals use the funds based on what they need most — typically providing lifesaving equipment and research, supporting top therapy programs and providing charitable care.

“More than 30 years ago, Sam Walton told the founders of CMN Hospitals that Walmart’s associates would amaze them, and I think it’s safe to say they certainly have,” said Karisa Sprague, Walmart’s senior vice president of U.S. people. “The passion of our dedicated associates, along with our valued customers and members, continues to make a difference for countless children across the country.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club have worked with CMN Hospitals on fundraising since 1987.

“The $1 billion raised by Walmart and Sam’s Club customers, members and associates has changed the world of children’s healthcare,” said John Lauck, president and CEO, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “Because of their generosity, tens of millions of kids across the U.S. and Canada are living better.”

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.