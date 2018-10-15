UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro's NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio

Members of Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio were led through exercises with UnitedHealthcare mascot Dr. Health E. Hound and Marian Cabanillas of UnitedHealthcare to test their new NERF ENERGY Game Kits that tracks activity earning "energy points" in order to play the game. Today's donation of 75 kits is part of a national initiative between Hasbro and UnitedHealthcare, featuring Hasbro's NERF products, that encourages young people to become more active through "exergaming" (Photo: Katie Clementson)

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedHealthcare and Hasbro gave 75 children the gift of “exergaming” earlier today by donating NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio.

Part of a national initiative between Hasbro and UnitedHealthcare to encourage kids to increase physical activity, the kits feature Hasbro’s NERF products that are designed to encourage young people to become more active through “exergaming.”

Each kit includes a NERF ENERGY Game Band, a NERF PRO FOAM soccer ball and instructions to download the NERF ENERGY RUSH mobile game to get kids moving. As children participate in physical activity, they earn “energy points” that are tracked by the activity band, and these points turn into screen time to play the mobile game on a smartphone or tablet.

UnitedHealthcare is donating 10,000 NERF ENERGY Game Kits to elementary schools and community organizations across the country, enabling children ages six to 12 to receive the kits at no cost.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 5 on the 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past seven years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro & @HasbroNews) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio

The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio (BGCSA) is to inspire youth, especially those who need them most, to achieve their full potential in a safe, positive and engaging environment that promotes education, health and character development. The Clubs provide after school and summer programs for youth, ages 6 to 18 years old. BGCSA creates an engaging space for 8,500 youth who may otherwise be home alone, unsupervised. At BGCSA, members not only have fun, they stay safe, foster positive relationships, build self-confidence and succeed. Last year, 99% of Club members stayed in school and successfully progressed to the next grade level on time, 99% improved their grades in basic skills courses and 94% of high school seniors pursued higher education. Visit BeGreatSA.org for more information.