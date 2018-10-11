Asia's largest Hallyu festival, the Busan One Asia Festival 2018 (BOF) will feature K-pop and other various aspects of the Korean Wave (Hallyu). The BOF Opening Concert will kick off on Oct. 20 with a spectacular lineup of K-pop stars including EXO, Wanna One, SEVENTEEN, NCT 127, Celeb Five, Mamamoo, EXID, GFriend, The Boyz, A.C.E and (G)I-dle. The nine-day festival will come to a great finale, BOF Closing Concert on Oct. 28 with performances by Red Velvet, NCT Dream, Favorite, Dynamic Duo, Rhythm Power, Teen Top, Astro, April, KARD, Mighty Mouth and Spectrum. A variety of K-culture programs on K-beauty, K-art and K-fashion as well as K-pop will be run in Busan throughout BOF2018.

BUSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asia’s largest Hallyu festival will be held in Busan from Oct. 20 to 28.

Organized by BUSAN METROPOLITAN CITY, the Busan One Asia Festival 2018 (BOF) will feature K-pop and other various aspects of the Korean Wave (Hallyu).

The BOF Opening Concert will kick off on Oct. 20 with a spectacular lineup of K-pop stars including EXO, Wanna One, SEVENTEEN, NCT 127, Celeb Five, Mamamoo, EXID, GFriend, The Boyz, A.C.E and (G)I-dle.

The nine-day festival will come to a great finale, BOF Closing Concert on Oct. 28 with performances by Red Velvet, NCT Dream, Favorite, Dynamic Duo, Rhythm Power, Teen Top, Astro, April, KARD, Mighty Mouth and Spectrum.

Also, the BOF will offer free concerts to the public. ‘BOF Park Concert,’ a picnic concert, will open at Busan Citizens Park from 6 p.m. on Oct. 21. Bring your own picnic, sit back and enjoy an evening of live music from K.will, Chung Ha, NU’EST W, Favorite and Cherry On Top. ‘BOF On-stage’, a concert on Gunam-ro Street, Haeundae in Busan from Oct. 25 to 27, will feature various genres of music from NoBrain, Crying Nut, Zion.T, Paul Kim and Nilo. ‘SNAP,’ a non-verbal magic show, will be performed in Busan Cinema Center from Oct. 23 to 26.

A variety of K-culture programs on K-beauty, K-art and K-fashion as well as K-pop will be run in the Gunam-ro area throughout BOF2018.

In ‘BOF Land,’ you can join a four-man talk show of artist Kim Chung-jae, who is in charge of directing the design of the festival B.I and posters, webtoon artists Gian84 and Joo Ho-min, and street artist Kim Se-dong. The land is also a venue of a fashion coaching conversation with celebrity stylist Han Hye-yeon and a showcase stage by a new artist.

“BOF2018 is a festival to enjoy everything about Hallyu. So, we strengthened cultural programs in which visitors can experience not only K-pop but also other aspects of K-culture such as art, beauty and fashion. We hope this festival will be Asia’s best fiesta every traveller to Busan wants to enjoy together with its citizens,” BOF Project Group said.

For more information on BOF2018, please visit its website (www.bof.or.kr) or Facebook (www.facebook.com/BusanOneAsiaFestival).