Shopify Opens Its First Brick-and-Mortar Entrepreneur Space in Downtown Los Angeles

Shopify LA is a new, unique space where anyone interested in starting a business can come in and get help, advice, and support from Shopify's talented and knowledgeable staff. From one-on-one appointments, to small classes and larger events, there's a range of programming available free to anyone. (Photo: Business Wire)

Inside Shopify LA, a new first-of-its-kind space at ROW DTLA that provides help, support, and community events for entrepreneurs and Shopify merchants. Anyone can book appointments and consultations online, or drop in to speak to Shopify's expert staff. (Photo: Business Wire)

Shopify's new, first-of-its-kind physical space for providing in-person help, support and training for merchants on its commerce platform. Shopify LA is now open, welcoming entrepreneurs at ROW DTLA in downtown Los Angeles. (Photo: Business Wire)

Shopify's new, first-of-its-kind physical space for providing in-person help, support and training for merchants on its commerce platform. Shopify LA is now open, welcoming entrepreneurs at ROW DTLA in downtown Los Angeles. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)(TSX:SHOP), the leading multi-channel commerce platform, today announced the opening of its first-ever physical space for providing in-person help and support to merchants and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Shopify is putting its many years of experience to work with a permanent space in LA where business owners can come to both get advice from our knowledgeable staff, and also to connect with other members of the entrepreneurial community. LA is the ideal place for this initial in-person location because the area plays host to over 400 top-performing merchants who have each individually earned over $1 million in GMV. There are 10,000 Shopify merchants in LA alone, and 80,000 in California.

Support, customer service, and training are all core to Shopify’s mission of empowering entrepreneurs everywhere. Shopify’s new space in LA is the in-person embodiment of the company’s many years of experience building a comprehensive network of Gurus, who help merchants online, via telephone, and through live chat twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. In addition to Guru support, Shopify has provided in-person guidance to merchants and entrepreneurs through events including Shop Class, Pursuit, and Retail Tour.

Shopify’s new home in LA is located in ROW DTLA, a dynamic commercial center accommodating 100 curated retailers, restaurants, and more. ROW DTLA, and downtown LA in general, are representative of the type of inspired entrepreneurship that Shopify makes its mission to encourage and grow.

The space is open to the public and media today starting at 10:00 a.m. PDT, with more than 100 entrepreneurs registered for sessions in the first day of opening.

For more information, please visit Shopify.com/LA or our press release posted here.

What: Official opening of Shopify’s first brick-and-mortar merchant space in L.A. Media tours and interviews available with Shopify executives upon request. Doors open to the public and media. Where: ROW DTLA 777 S. Alameda Street Building 1, Unit 100 Los Angeles, CA 90021, USA When: Thursday, October 11, 2018 Doors open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. PDT

About Shopify

Shopify is the leading cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform. Merchants can use the software to design, set up, and manage their stores across multiple sales channels, including web, mobile, social media, marketplaces, brick-and-mortar locations, and pop-up shops. The platform also provides merchants with a powerful back-office and a single view of their business. The Shopify platform was engineered for reliability and scale, making enterprise-level technology available to businesses of all sizes. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify currently powers over 600,000 businesses in approximately 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Red Bull, Nestle, Rebecca Minkoff, Kylie Cosmetics, and many more.