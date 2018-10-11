Benjamin Moore Names “Metropolitan AF-690” Its Color of the Year 2019

MONTVALE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benjamin Moore, North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand, today announced its highly anticipated Color of the Year 2019 – Metropolitan AF-690, a stylish gray with cool undertones. The Benjamin Moore Color of the Year 2019 was unveiled last night to leading interior designers, architects, painting contractors and influencers at an exclusive event held at The Grill & The Pool at The Seagram Building in New York.

“Comforting, composed and effortlessly sophisticated, Metropolitan AF-690 exudes beauty and balance,” said Ellen O’Neill, Benjamin Moore Director of Strategic Design Intelligence. “It’s a color in the neutral spectrum that references a contemplative state of mind and design. Not arresting nor aggressive, this understated yet glamorous gray creates a soothing, impactful common ground.”

The color leader also unveiled its Color Trends 2019, a corresponding palette of 15 harmonious hues that further amplify the cultured grace of Metropolitan AF-690. Ranging from ethereal neutrals to frothy pinks to rich blues and greens, the Benjamin Moore Color Trends 2019 palette features:

Putnam Ivory HC-39

Balboa Mist OC-27

Kendall Charcoal HC-166

Smoke 2122-40

Black Pepper 2130-40

Soft Fern 2144-40

Cloud White OC-130

Beau Green 2054-20

Metropolitan AF-690

Hale Navy HC-154

Head Over Heels AF-250

Kona AF-165

Decorator's White OC-149

Pashmina AF-100

Hunter Green 2041-10

Emphasizing the calming role gray plays in society, the Color Trends 2019 color card illustrates how to capture the coveted feeling of restorative quietude in any setting. Elements include the blending of heathered grays and soft linens to create an enveloping haze in a living room; utilizing reflective metallic accents and easygoing neutrals to add a comforting factor to a sleek kitchen; and creating a dose of modest allure to an elegant entryway by coating the walls, doors and trim in a bold navy blue.

The richness and nuance demonstrated through the Color of the Year and Color Trends 2019 palette can only be achieved with Benjamin Moore products. Offering residential and commercial paints for any project, the Benjamin Moore portfolio includes Aura®, Aura® Bath & Spa, Regal® Select, Ultra Spec®, Natura® ben®, ADVANCE®, ARBORCOAT® and Aura® Grand Entrance®. All 3,500 Benjamin Moore colors are available in pint samples at local retailers along with Color Trends 2019 curated palette cards. Benjamin Moore products are exclusively found at the more than 5,000 Benjamin Moore independently owned paint and decorating retailers across the U.S. and Canada.

To learn more about the Benjamin Moore Color of the Year and Color Trends 2019 palette, or to find the closest Benjamin Moore retailer, visit benjaminmoore.com. For more information, search #ColorTrends2019 on social media channels including Facebook (Benjamin Moore Paints), Instagram @benjaminmoore, Twitter @Benjamin_Moore, Pinterest (Benjamin Moore) and YouTube (BenjaminMoorePaints).

About Benjamin Moore

Founded in 1883, Benjamin Moore is North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand. A leading manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, CENTURY®, Ultra Spec®, Natura® and ben®. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its expansive color portfolio, offering consumers and designers more than 3,500 colors. Benjamin Moore paints are available exclusively from its more than 5,000 locally owned and operated paint and decorating retailers.