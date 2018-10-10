UnitedHealthcare Employees Welcome Residents of Two New Michigan Affordable-Housing Communities into Their New Homes

  • UnitedHealthcare has helped build 72 new communities in 16 states, bringing 3,400 homes to individuals and families in need of affordable housing and support services

Development partners, community leaders and newly moved-in residents celebrate the opening of Woodland Place Apartments during a ribbon-cutting ceremony (Photo: Nick Azarro).

  • Woodland Place residents Jennifer Syer (center) and Alyssa Whatley (left) receive a welcome basket filled with household items and healthy foods from UnitedHealthcare's Melanie Osment (center right) and Oceana's Home Partnership's Kittie Tuinstra (far right) (Photo: Nick Azarro)

  • B-Roll of ribbon-cutting ceremony at Woodland Place (Video: Kevin Herglotz).

  • L to R: Tom Edmiston, SVP, Business Development, Cinnaire; Oak Park Mayor Marian McClellan; Marc Craig, CEO, Community Housing Network; and Dennis Mouras, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Michigan help assemble welcome baskets donated by UnitedHealthcare to new residents of Jefferson Oaks (Photo: Nick Azzaro).

  • UnitedHealthcare employees join community partners to help assemble welcome baskets for new residents of Jefferson Oaks (Photo: Nick Azzaro).

OAK PARK & HART, Mich.--()--An affordable-housing initiative by UnitedHealthcare is helping connect people in need to quality housing and support services to help them live healthier lives.

Celebratory events were held at two newly completed affordable-housing developments, Jefferson Oaks in Oak Park and Woodland Place in Hart, where UnitedHealthcare was the largest investor, providing a total of $18.3 million for construction costs. UnitedHealthcare employees joined community leaders and project partners to assemble welcome baskets filled with household items and healthy foods donated by the company to help welcome residents into their new homes.

Since 2011, UnitedHealthcare has invested $384 million to build more than 70 affordable-housing communities in 16 states. These housing communities have helped create more than 3,400 affordable homes for individuals and families, including seniors, military veterans, people living with disabilities, and people struggling with homelessness. In Michigan, UnitedHealthcare partnered with Minnesota Equity Fund and Cinnaire to invest $35 million for four new affordable-housing developments in the state.

About Cinnaire
Cinnaire is a full-service community development financial partner that supports community stabilization and economic development by developing and nurturing partnerships with investors and mission-focused organizations. We provide creative loans, investments, and best-in-class services to partners. For more information visit www.cinnaire.com.

About the Minnesota Equity Fund
MEF is a subsidiary of the Greater Minnesota Housing Fund (GMHF), a non-profit Community Development Financial Institution. GMHF provides loans, equity investments, grants and technical assistance to create affordable housing in Minnesota. MEF provides equity investments in Minnesota and the Great Lakes region. MEF is a strategic partnership between GMHF and Cinnaire.

About UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

Contacts

Minnesota Equity Fund
Jill Mazullo, 651-221-1997, ext. 124
jmazullo@gmhg.com
or
Cinnaire
Corinne Hyzny, 302-300-4247
chyzny@cinnaire.com
or
UnitedHealthcare
Tony Marusic, 312-348-3825
tony_marusic@uhc.com

