Enjoy Longer, Stronger, Fuller-looking Eyelashes with Mannatech’s New Uth Lash Serum

Longer, stronger, fuller-looking lashes can be yours with Mannatech's Uth Lash Serum.

FLOWER MOUND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company, has introduced a new beauty product, Uth™ Lash Serum, designed for women who want longer, stronger and fuller-looking eyelashes.

“Our eyes convey everything about us,” said Marci Yarish-Smith, Mannatech’s Global Product Marketing Manager, “including our age. Our new Uth Lash Serum can help you get the long, full, youthful-looking lashes that you want.”

The plant-based, Glyconutrient‡ -infused ingredients in Uth Lash Serum enhance the natural appearance of eyelashes, support growth and strengthen the lashes to help stop them from breaking.

“Women of all ages want to look and feel better about themselves,” added Yarish-Smith. “Uth Lash Serum nourishes and conditions the eyelash follicles to help support growth and strengthen the lashes. It helps the eyelashes to appear longer, fuller and wider. Uth Lash Serum can give you the healthy eyelashes – and eyebrows – that everyone will envy.”

New Mannatech Uth Lash Serum is available only for a limited time, through December 31, 2018 or while supplies last.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated, offers a profound wellness experience that makes a difference in the lives of people across the world. Through its innovative Glyconutrition products, Mannatech changes lives, providing an unprecedented level of natural wellness, freedom and purpose. With more than 20 years of experience and operations in 26 markets^, Mannatech is committed to changing lives. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

^Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its multi-level marketing model.

‡Glyconutrients are beneficial saccharides found in nature

