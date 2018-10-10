Murgitroyd Kicks Off Third Innovator Launchpad Competition

Keith Jones of Murgitroyd explains how to apply to Innovator Launchpad 2018.

GLASGOW, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Murgitroyd, the global intellectual property attorney firm, is delighted to launch its third Innovator Launchpad competition today at 1200 BST.

The innovation competition, which is open to all UK-based pre-profit and non-profit organisations, offers a cash investment to the winning entrepreneur of £6,500 plus a PR and advice package. A limited edition space jacket will also be provided to the winner for an extra dose of intergalactic style!

Previous winners have been Brian Miller and Monika Tomecka of UFraction8, who invented a unique water treatment solution, and Michael Harkins of Turtle Pack, who created an innovative swim aid for children.

Both companies have gone on to further success since their competition wins, with UFraction8 recently being awarded a €50,000 grant from the EU Horizon2020 fund and Turtle Pack’s product being endorsed by Sir Richard Branson.

Other corporate sponsors of the 2018 competition are Leyton UK, Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banking Group, Dog Digital and Betabrand, with each donating its own expertise and support to the competition.

The competition aims to stand out from the crowd by offering busy entrepreneurs a simple online entry process and a collaborative Facebook space (@InnovatorLaunchpad) on which they can seek advice and support from other entrepreneurs as well as follow the latest happenings on the competition.

As Keith Jones, Director - Patents with Murgitroyd, points out: "The competition is designed to be as simple and hassle-free as possible, and it should take under 30 mins to fill in the application form".

"We’d like to hear from up-and-coming businesses who excel in four areas: innovation, impact, sustainability and presentation of their idea".

Following the first-stage entry process, the 10 top entries will be selected to produce a 90-second video on their business, which will then be voted on by the public to decide a final three.

The final three entrants will then be interviewed by a cross-industry panel to decide on 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

The Innovator Launchpad team are looking forward to reviewing this year’s entries, says Jones: "We’re excited at the prospect of once again working with some of the UK’s top entrepreneurial talent, and hopefully giving them a boost to their businesses".

Entrepreneurs have until Wed. 7th Nov. at 1200 GMT to submit their entries and can apply at murgitroyd.com/innovatorlaunchpad.

About

Murgitroyd is a global firm of intellectual property attorneys with UK offices in Aberdeen, Belfast, Glasgow, London, Newcastle and York. The firm specialises in helping businesses protect and maximise return on their intellectual property assets.

Leyton UK is Europe's leading R&D tax credit specialist. The firm has 21 offices in 10 countries and UK teams based in London, Manchester and Glasgow. Its expert teams are dedicated to maximising its clients' innovation potential by harnessing the benefits of R&D tax credits, patent box and grant funding and providing employment law services.

Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banking Group offers a full range of financial products to help people and businesses grow. It has a strong personal customer base and a robust business banking capability through a UK-wide network which supports British SMEs.

Dog Digital is a global digital marketing agency which aims to further its clients’ marketing advantage through expertise in data, planning, technology and creative craft. It has UK bases in Glasgow and London.

Betabrand is an innovative online clothing community, based in San Francisco. It designs, manufactures and releases new products continuously, assisted by design and crowdfunding input from its supporters.