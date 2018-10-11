Revamping the Future of Shopping Experience – Posiflex Unveils Latest Interactive Kiosks TK Series at GITEX 2018

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Posiflex Technology, Inc., a global leading brand in the design and manufacture of POS solutions and peripherals, will unveil its latest interactive kiosks – TK Series at GITEX Technology Week, the largest ICT event in the Middle East & North Africa region, during 14-18 October in Dubai.

Under the theme of “Revamping the Future of Shopping Experience”, at booth #D3-10/Hall 3, Posiflex will showcase its latest POS terminals and interactive kiosks in various applications including retail store, coffee shop, and cinema, turning the product demonstration into a real-life experience for visitors.

“Interactive kiosks serve as a seamless extension of the existing POS systems, helping store owners to drive sales, and provide various ways for consumers to order, pay and engage with brands," said Owen Chen, President and CEO at Posiflex Technology, Inc. “We offer the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of self-service kiosks and POS solutions, to bring organizations to the future of retailing.”

32” Interactive Kiosk: The Paragon TK-3200 Series is ideally suited for retail store, quick service, and fast casual restaurants, with functionality for order taking, service/product information, and advertising. Stylish, modern, and built for intuitive use, it touches on the shopper's senses of sound and sight to invite interaction. Easily adapting to retail and hospitality environments, it offers various mounting options: wall-mounted, single or dual sided operation.

21.5” Modular Kiosk: The Stellar TK-2100 Series can be configured in countertop or floor-standing style, providing modular deployment options within the same standardized family. The Stellar platform accommodates a variety of applications such as self-service POS, loyalty program, gift cards, self-check-in, self-ticketing, online ordering and click & collect in a wide range of environments among retail, hospitality, and entertainment.

Keeping maintenance in mind, the TK Series features an optional tri-color LED indicator light, which shows kiosk operational status at a glance. All access doors open at the front to provide easy access for field service and user operation. There is no need to move the kiosk away from walls, or dismantle the main body of the kiosk, to remove components for servicing.

About Posiflex:

Founded in 1984, Posiflex Technology, Inc. has designed and manufactured its own-branded and world-class POS solutions. Since 2016, Posiflex has determined to grow beyond the POS business and further expand itself into self-service solutions (KIOSK), and to a few more vertical markets serving B2B IoT platforms empowered by embedded PC. Posiflex’s offices are in the USA, Germany, Netherlands, UK, China, India, Singapore, UAE, Malaysia, Japan, and Korea along with the global distribution networks to provide direct and timely support to its customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.posiflex.com or use the contact information below.