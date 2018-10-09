Children in Milwaukee Receive Free Comprehensive Eye Exams and Prescription Glasses as Part of a School Health Event

Amanda Eilbes, Prevent Blindness Wisconsin, provides a certified vision screening for JaLayiah Lacefield (age 4) at Augustine Preparatory Academy. The school health event is part of a grant program from UnitedHealthcare to nonprofits in cities across the country to coordinate free vision screenings, comprehensive eye exams and eyeglasses donations. Prevent Blindness Wisconsin received a $5,000 grant for the event (Photo: John Paul Greco).

Courtney Murphy, Prevent Blindness Wisconsin, provides a certified vision screening for Damian Cerda (age 4) at Augustine Preparatory Academy. The school health event is part of a grant program from UnitedHealthcare to nonprofits in cities across the country to coordinate free vision screenings, comprehensive eye exams and eyeglasses donations. Prevent Blindness Wisconsin received a $5,000 grant for the event (Photo: John Paul Greco).

Milwaukee-area children received free eye screenings and prescription glasses as part of a school eye health event. The exams were conducted by board-certified pediatric screeners from Prevent Blindness Wisconsin at the Augustine Preparatory Academy, and any child with the need for prescription eyewear will receive a free pair of glasses during a follow-up visit (Video: Espe Greenwood).

Milwaukee-area children received free eye screenings and prescription glasses as part of a school eye health event. The exams were conducted by board-certified pediatric screeners from Prevent Blindness Wisconsin at the Augustine Preparatory Academy, and any child with the need for prescription eyewear will receive a free pair of glasses during a follow-up visit (Video: Espe Greenwood).

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Milwaukee-area children received free eye screenings and prescription glasses as part of a school eye health event. The exams were conducted by board-certified pediatric screeners from Prevent Blindness Wisconsin at the Augustine Preparatory Academy, and any child with the need for prescription eyewear will receive a free pair of glasses during a follow-up visit.

The event is part of a grant program from UnitedHealthcare to nonprofits in cities across the country to coordinate free vision screenings, comprehensive eye exams and glasses donations. Prevent Blindness Wisconsin has received a $5,000 grant for the local event.

About Prevent Blindness Wisconsin

Founded in 1958, Prevent Blindness Wisconsin is a 501(c)3 agency with a mission to improve the lives of children, adults and families through early detection of eye conditions to prevent blindness and preserve sight. On-going vision screening activities and state-wide public health education lead to a lifetime of healthy vision. The agency provides free vision screenings to preschool children, school-age children and adults. It also provides public and professional education in vision health, vision safety and vision loss prevention. Prevent Blindness Wisconsin is the only nonprofit organization in the state providing these services. Since its founding, Prevent Blindness Wisconsin has vision screened more than 7 million children! With a network of more than 5,000 volunteers and partners, Prevent Blindness Wisconsin is supported by voluntary contributions from individuals, corporations, organizations, and special events for its sight saving services.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.