Expel Does its Thing, But in the Cloud Now

Cloud security today looks a lot like where "traditional" on-prem security was 10 or 15 years ago. Most people are still figuring it out. The first step in coming up with a strategy is understanding how it's different. Expel's CTO, Matt Peters and Director of Innovation, Pete Silberman break it down into three parts to get you started.

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expel (https://expel.io), the company that lives where your data lives1, today announced it’s expanding its scope to include security monitoring for cloud applications and infrastructure.

Expel now offers 24x7 detection, investigation and monitoring for cloud infrastructure providers including Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS). But wait, there’s more! Expel also monitors cloud applications including Microsoft Office 365, Google’s G Suite, Okta and OneLogin … with more on the way. For each application we’ll look for any funny business that’s going on including abnormal user behavior, compromised accounts, data loss and privileged access abuse.

“There are lots of little shibboleths we tell ourselves when we ship our servers to the sky and log into cloud apps,” said Matt Peters, chief technology officer (CTO) at Expel. “But It’s not enough to stuff your cloud logs in with all of your other logs and stir. You’ve got to look at different data in different ways. That’s what we’re doing, and the results for Expel’s customers are: answers (not alerts), resilience recommendations and the peace of mind that comes from entrusting security to techies who live for this stuff.”

Expel’s approach is centered on three core beliefs about cloud security2:

It's part of an organization's risk profile. If your data lives there, it's part of your perimeter. And if it's part of your perimeter, then it's another home on your plot of land to protect. In the good old days, you could put a firewall around your entire network and feel reasonably secure, but when it comes to cloud apps like G Suite, times have changed.

It requires special focus. Analysts are looking at different data – and they've got to figure out what to do with it, which means new detection rules focused on user behavior and data loss. In an enterprise IT shop, you turn to your security tech stack to investigate. With the cloud, that's just not enough.

It's comprised of multiple parts, including infrastructure, cloud applications and elastic cloud infrastructure. When it comes to the cloud, it's like having triplets – you've got multiple points of focus vying for your attention all the time. If you only focus on securing your application but leave the door to your infrastructure unlocked, an attacker can walk right through.

“Securing data in the cloud is new ground for a lot of security folks – particularly understanding the implications of the shared security model on their day to day responsibilities,” Peters said. “We can take a lot of the guesswork (and risk) out of your cloud strategy whether you’ve already gone there or are still waiting to see how this whole cloud thing shakes out.”

Expel 24x7 for Cloud Applications and Expel 24x7 for Cloud Infrastructure are generally available starting today. Pricing is available on our website.

