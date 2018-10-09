W2 Communications Acquires Mesh Omnimedia, Expanding Creative and Digital Services

MCLEAN, Va. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--W2 Communications, an integrated communications firm, announced today the acquisition of Mesh Omnimedia, a nationally recognized, leading creative agency based in Northern Virginia. This acquisition transforms W2 Communications from a leading public relations and content creation firm, into a full-service communications and branding organization that delivers creative design and digital marketing services, including video production, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and website development.

This integration creates a single, unified team with a broad set of creative capabilities, ideally suited to build the most innovative and integrated communications programs. W2 Communications is dedicated to providing clients with the highest levels of creativity and market insights for all branding requirements from market research and messaging to media relations, website development and marketing collateral and all other aspects of visibility, credibility and lead generation programs.

While W2 Communications remains focused on delivering results for a broad range of technology clients in fast-moving markets, including cybersecurity, cloud, mobile, satellite and infrastructure, the acquisition expands W2 Communications into new industries including consumer, government, finance, retail, associations and other verticals.

As part of the acquisition, Mesh Omnimedia founder and creative director, Stephen Mackey, joins W2 Communications as its Chief Creative Officer. In this role, Mackey will lead the digital team, overseeing all projects within the creative services and digital marketing portfolios. With its new personnel and capabilities, W2 Communications offers clients immediate access to a robust set of creative design and digital marketing services including:

Branding

Digital Strategy

Email Marketing

Event Production

Film and Video Production

Graphic Design

Market Research

SEO, Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and Pay-per-Click (PPC) Marketing

Social Media

Website Design and Development

“W2 Communications has a stellar reputation for its customer service, results-oriented approach to communications campaigns and commitment to staff,” stated Mackey. “I’m excited about the integrated offerings and creativity these teams will bring to clients, amplifying their message and connecting them to customers across various platforms.”

“The communications world is rapidly evolving, requiring businesses to take an integrated approach to media relations, content, creative and digital services in order to build their brands and market presence,” stated Tony Welz, Principal and co-founder of W2 Communications. “W2 Communications built our national reputation as a leading technology-oriented communications firm specializing in areas like cybersecurity. Stephen and his team bring with them an incredible track record and a broad set of creative expertise that complements our philosophy and approach. This acquisition not only significantly benefits our existing clients, but opens us up to new markets, clients and opportunities.”

About W2 Communications

W2 Communications is an integrated communications firm offering public relations, content development, digital marketing and creative services. The company provides organizations of all sizes, across multiple industries, with creative communications programs that build a strong brand, elevate awareness, drive engagement and inspire action by connecting across all channels where customers seek information.

With offices located in the Washington, D.C.-area and in San Francisco, W2 Communications supports clients throughout the United States and around the world. The team works tirelessly to deliver premium products and services to clients and has been honored for its work with multiple awards and recognition in the areas of public relations, web development, video production and content development.

W2 Communications’ podcast “Inside the Media Minds” features in-depth interviews with today’s top reporters, giving listeners a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a reporter, while also discussing the top trending stories. In addition, the company hosts its CYBERTACOS cybersecurity networking events throughout the United States.

To learn more about W2 Communications, visit www.w2comm.com, or engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube. For the latest insights on the communications industry, follow the company blog at https://w2comm.com/blog/