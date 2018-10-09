Spectrum Pharmacy Products Salutes the Nation’s Pharmacists During American Pharmacists Month

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spectrum Pharmacy Products, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of pharmaceutical compounding chemicals, equipment and supplies, celebrates the important role pharmacists play in patient outcomes during American Pharmacists Month (APhM). APhM is a national campaign sponsored by the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) observed every October to recognize and educate the public, legislators, and other health care professionals about the valuable contribution of pharmacists to their communities and to the healthcare continuum.

Elizabeth Ferguson-Brown, Vice President of Spectrum Pharmacy Products, stated, “Having served the needs of compounding pharmacists for more than forty years, we are in a unique position to fully appreciate the vital patient services pharmacists provide for the healthcare of their communities and this nation.

"To express our gratitude and appreciation to pharmacists and pharmacy technicians for their extraordinary work, Spectrum Pharmacy Products is donating $3 for every $1,000 in compounding product purchases during October to the Pediatric Assistance Fund of the HealthWell Foundation,” said Ferguson-Brown.

More than 300,000 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in America are providing healthcare to millions of patients every day. Due in great part to their professional knowledge and public accessibility, pharmacists have seen their role continually expand across all practice settings - community/retail, hospital and health systems, long-term care, and government/military.

Today, America’s dedicated pharmacists not only compound and dispense medications, they also offer education, medication counseling and adherence support, vaccinations, prescription cost-savings programs and more to patients.

Spectrum Pharmacy Products, a division of Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation, manufactures and distributes high-quality compounding chemicals, equipment and supplies. Spectrum has been serving compounders for more than 40 years with the industry’s largest portfolio of USP/NF grade products and DEA Controlled Substances (Schedules I – V). The company’s bicoastal cGMP facilities in New Jersey and California are FDA registered and inspected, with additional certification to the ISO 9001:2015 standard. In 2017 Spectrum Pharmacy Products launched the Spectrum Pharmacy Institute, a 42,000-square foot pharmacy distribution, manufacturing, and compounding education facility located in New Brunswick, New Jersey. In 2018 Spectrum Consulting Services introduced consulting packages to help compounders improve productivity, compliance and achieve better patient care. For more information, visit SpectrumRx.com.