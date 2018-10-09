Watch Video: The New York Jets and Libris by PhotoShelter Showcase the Fastest Photo Workflow in Professional Sports

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Libris (libris.photoshelter.com), the leading digital asset management platform for effortless visual storytelling, today released an exclusive interview with the New York Jets: How the New York Jets Engage Fans with Real-Time, Thumb-Stopping Photography.

The all-access interview reveals how the team distributes gameday photos instantly, boosting social media engagement and satisfying the voracious appetites of their content-hungry followers.

Watch the full video for an exclusive look at the fastest visual storytelling workflow in professional sports: http://bit.ly/2PnEIuT

Hear directly from Jets Lead Photographer and Cinematographer Dan Szpakowski, who captures action on the field and sends images wirelessly to the social media and digital team via Libris, their cloud-based digital asset management platform.

Today, the team’s Instagram growth rate has skyrocketed 380% compared to last year. Rael Enteen, the Jets Director of Digital and Social Media, attributes this staggering increase to multiple factors, including renewed fan excitement, as well as the speedy and consistent distribution of high quality photos.

“If we don’t turn content around quickly, we’re shooting ourselves in the foot as far as volume,” says Enteen. “The more volume we can put out, the more eyeballs we’re bringing to our account and the more followers we gain. And that’s what makes this whole operation run.”

Watch the full video for an exclusive look at the fastest visual storytelling workflow in professional sports: http://bit.ly/2PnEIuT

About Libris

Libris (libris.photoshelter.com) is the simplest and fastest digital asset management platform built for visual media. We help brands and organizations create visual stories effortlessly. With 13 years in the cloud and more than 500 million assets managed, our cutting-edge software helps over 800 top universities, professional sports teams, travel brands and organizations of all sizes easily organize, collaborate on and share their photos and videos. It’s a powerful media library that will centralize your team’s assets and change the way you communicate visually.

Today, Libris is used by hundreds of top brands across industries, including: The Associated Press, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Ravens, Chick-fil-A, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Pandora, PBS, Philadelphia Eagles, Politico and Wendy’s. To request a demo, please visit libris.photoshelter.com.