CLEAR Launches First Nationwide Brand Campaign

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLEAR, the company using biometrics to build a connected, secure and frictionless world, is launching its first-ever nationwide brand campaign to elevate awareness for the company’s platform, which enables members to confirm their identity at airports and venues throughout the United States using biometrics instead of traditional identification (ID) documents. The campaign, “You Get You Places” is based upon the simple premise that you are you, and your eyes and fingertips are the most accurate forms of ID.

“At CLEAR, we are focused on building a future with fewer barriers, where all of life’s experiences are accessible with the tap of a finger or the blink of an eye,” said CLEAR CEO and Chairman, Caryn Seidman-Becker. “Today, there are more than 2.5 million CLEAR members using biometrics to access 39 U.S. airports and sports venues across the country, but we’ve only just scratched the surface of what’s possible.”

The “You Get You Places” campaign comes at a time of significant growth for the company, which has announced a number of airport launches, sports partnerships and exceptional experiences for members, including the nation’s first biometric concessions solution and a strategic partnership with Major League Baseball that will enable biometric ticketing for the 2019 season.

Seidman-Becker added, “We’re making significant investments in our platform, adding new partners, strengthening security, and expanding the breadth and depth of our services to give people more reasons to leave their wallets at home.”

The campaign, which was created in partnership with Red Antler, features two television spots, and a combination of digital video, out of home, social advertising and custom content executions. The out of home placements at Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC (DCA) and Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles (LAX), will appear in heavily trafficked entry points and throughout the terminals, on video monitors as well as on the Flight Arrivals/Departures Displays.

“The CLEAR brand represents trust, convenience, best in class security, and thanks to our Ambassadors and partners, exceptional member experiences,” said Pamela Catlett, Chief Brand and Strategy Officer at CLEAR. “As we expand the scope and reach of CLEAR’s offerings, we’re excited about the potential of “You Get You Places” and other investments we’re making in our brand, to elevate awareness about the benefits of membership, and to help establish CLEAR into a household name.”

ABOUT CLEAR

CLEAR is transforming the way people live, work and travel. Today, CLEAR is powering a frictionless security experience in 39 U.S. airports and sports venues. When you are you, instead of something in your pocket, life is more frictionless, more secure, and more predictable. CLEAR is trusted by millions of members and is certified as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. After enrolling at any CLEAR location, members can begin using CLEAR Lanes immediately (https://www.clearme.com/where-we-are). For more information on CLEAR, visit http://www.clearme.com.